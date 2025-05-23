THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 21 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 17 and May 23.

Here’s some pictures of this twenty first week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always a little different in Ocean City.

Boardwalk Rock

2025 Boardwalk Rock music event was held May 17th and 18th. Another successful Live Nation production.

And breaking down this major event a few days later.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Let’s highlight another older building in OC

The King Charles Hotel was constructed in 1949 and is located on Baltimore Avenue between 12th and 13th Streets. Lots of character and owned by the same family for the past 26 years.

Ocean City Bayside

A great place to view and visit on your next Ocean City trip.

An interesting article on our bayside too by clicking here: BAYSIDE OCEAN CITY.

Ocean City sunset

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend. And remember those who served!!