THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownThis Week in OC
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 21 of 2025

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 17 and May 23.

Here’s some pictures of this twenty first week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

sunrise
sunrise

Always a little different in Ocean City.

Sunrise 2
Sunrise 2

Boardwalk Rock

2025 Boardwalk Rock music event was held May 17th and 18th.  Another successful Live Nation production.

Bolt stage at Boardwalk Rock
Bolt stage at Boardwalk Rock
Boardwalk at Boardwalk Rock event
Boardwalk at Boardwalk Rock event
View of event from Ferris wheel
View of event from Ferris wheel

 

And breaking down this major event a few days later.

beach decking breakdown after event
beach decking breakdown after event

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

boardwalk picture
boardwalk picture

 

Let’s highlight another older building in OC

King Charles Hotel
King Charles Hotel

The King Charles Hotel was constructed in 1949 and is located on Baltimore Avenue between 12th and 13th Streets.  Lots of character and owned by the same family for the past 26 years.

Ocean City Bayside

A great place to view and visit on your next Ocean City trip. 

An interesting article on our bayside too by clicking here:  BAYSIDE OCEAN CITY.

on the bayside
on the bayside

 

Ocean City sunset

sunset
sunset

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend.  And remember those who served!!

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
