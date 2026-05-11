Annual “Artists Paint OC Festival” Aug. 12–16 with Cash Prizes Totaling Over $9,000

OCEAN CITY, MD — May 11, 2026 — The Art League of Ocean City invites everyone to experience Ocean City through outdoor painting during Artists Paint OC: Plein Air (French for “in the open air”) Festival, August 12–16, 2026. Fifty-plus artists from the Mid Atlantic region will paint throughout Ocean City and its surrounding areas—from sunny beaches and boardwalk spectacles to maritime scenes and the expansive agricultural vistas of the Eastern Shore. The festival concludes with an outdoor gallery and sale of all the original art created during the festival, with cash prize awards totaling over $9,000.

Locals and visitors can observe artists at work across town each day of the festival, view the finished works, and shop original art inspired by our beloved region at the Wet Paint Sale, 5-7pm, Saturday, and 1-3pm, Sunday. Live music and complimentary refreshments enhance the shopping experience at the outdoor gallery, which captures Ocean City’s spectacular sunrises, sunsets, moonlit waters, and energy. Celebrated artists Kevin Fitzgerald and Evan Fitzgerald will serve as judges for the Artists Paint OC and Quick Paint competitions, respectively.

“The mediums used may not have fully cured and are still wet, so to speak, but it gives our attendees the very first opportunity to buy before the creations leave the area,” said Executive Director Rina Thaler. Thaler added, “As a 501c3 nonprofit, those purchasing are fueling the arts here in Delmarva and ensuring the Art League can produce a 22nd year of Artists Paint OC.”

Kids Paint OC is the youth companion competition and program that encourages ages 6 to 17 to paint outdoors during the month of July, submissions are due by July 31 and details can be found at OCart.org. Due to the popularity and growth of Kids Paint OC, its Awards Ceremony will have its own designated day, Friday, Aug. 14 at the Art League of Ocean City Center for the Arts. A panel of judges will select the winners and awards totaling over $500 in cash prizes will be announced. Kids Paint OC is made possible in part by the Worcester County Arts Council.

Sponsorship is being accepted now for Artists Paint OC. Peter Glenville Foundation and PNC Bank have committed again this year to supporting the 21st year of the festival.

To fully connect the competitions, judging, and total gallery experience, during the month of August, father and son, Kevin and Evan Fitzgerald will present their second dual exhibit at the Ocean City Art League, highlighting their ongoing collaboration in contemporary coastal art, giving guests the unique opportunity to buy from this highly collected pair and take home art from the festival. Those interested in sponsoring Artists Paint OC should contact Jessica Bauer at development@artleagueofoceancity.org.

The Art League is seeking volunteers for the Plein Air Festival. To find out how to participate email aubrey@artleagueofoceancity.org

Join us in Ocean City for a celebration of art, community, and the coastal spirit as Artists Paint OC transforms the town into an outdoor gallery. For more information, visit https://artleagueofoceancity.org/artists-paint-oc-2/ or call 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.