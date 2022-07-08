76.6 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
Ocean City HotelsOcean City AccommodationsPhotoblogsThings to Do in Ocean CityThings to do on a Rainy Day

8 Good Reasons to Stay at the Fontainebleau When it’s Raining

By Ann

The Fontainebleau Resort Hotel at 101st Street in Ocean City MD

The Fontainebleau Resort Provides Fun Even in the Rain

The Fontainebleau Resort Hotel is a destination in itself so it makes sense that there are lots of things to do even in the rain. This hotel is under new ownership and the plans being made to upgrade the hotel this winter are nothing short of spectacular, but as you can see – it’s a fabulous place to stay right now.

As much as we wish it wasn’t so, it will rain in Ocean City, Maryland.  So, when you are planning your trip, make sure you check out the hotels where you are staying so you can be sure that you are happy and can find things to do even in the rain.  Here are 8 great reasons the Fontainebleau Beach Resort is a good choice even when it rains:

Covered Entrance

covered entrance at the fontainebleau resort hotel

First things first.  The Fontainebleau is a conference hotel which means they have a large conference center in front of the hotel on Coastal Highway at 101st Street.  When it’s raining, it’s great to be able to bring your car up in front of the hotel to unload and at the Fontainebleau, there is plenty of space to do that all while protected from the rain.

Inside Sitting Areas

lobby sitting area at the Fontainebleau hotel

When it’s raining, it’s nice to have a place to regroup or meet friends.  At the Fontainebleau Resort Hotel, they have seating areas in the lobby to do just that.  There are also large areas in the conference center and outside their meeting rooms where you can take a break or meet your friends.

Indoor Pool

indoor pool at the Fontainebleau Resort
The indoor pool has a large skylight and a view back to coastal highway on one side and a bar on the other.

While the pool isn’t huge, it’s right next to the bar and it’s a great place to shelter from the rain.  It’s also upstairs from their other facilities like their sauna and whirlpool.

Sauna and Whirlpool

Nothing beats a dreary day like a nice steam room, sauna, and hot tub.  The Fontainebleau offers all three and they are BIG.

Coffee and Sundries Shopping

Coffee Shop & Sundries shopping available at the Fontainebleau Resort
Food, coffee, and miscellaneous items can be purchased in the shop in the Fontainebleau Resort Hotel

The shop has ice cream, sandwiches, coffee and snacks – everything you need to weather a rainstorm so you can get back out on the beach.  You can also find sunscreen and other necessities to make your stay comfortable.

Covered Bar & Seating Area Outside by the Pool

Seating area at the Fontainebleau outside by the bar and the pool
Between the bar and the ocean, the covered eating area by the pool
If it's driving, you can still get under cover and stay outside at the Fontainebleau
If it’s drizzling, you can still get under cover and stay outside at the Fontainebleau

 

There is a bar right behind this table between this patio and the indoor pool.  It’s big and the cold drinks keep flowing.  The Fontainebleau is one of only 2 hotels which own their beach so it is a great place to go when you can sit on the beach, watch the waves and the children and have food and drinks delivered to you in the sand.  When it’s raining, however, the Fontainebleau is just as fun because of their large covered areas outdoors where you enjoy the day despite the rain.

Horizons Indoor Restaurant and Bar with an Ocean View

Horizons in the Fontainebleau has an ocean view

You get a great ocean view from Horizons.

Breakers Pub with Local Craft Beer

Pub in the Fontainebleau with local craft beer

 

Breakers also has an ocean view, but when it’s raining, you might prefer the burger and local craft beer you can get here.  It’s casual, on the ocean, and next to the covered outside seating area pictured above so you can take you food outside and enjoy the storm. You might even see some dolphins playing in the waves.

The Ocean View – At all Times

Clarion Beach
View to the beach from the  Fontainebleau Resort Hotel

When you are on the ocean, it doesn’t really matter if it’s raining or not.  You can watch the waves, listen to the sound of the ocean, look for whales and dolphins, and smell the salt air.  If that’s not a way to spend your holiday, we don’t know what is!

Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articlePhoto Friday Contest Winner July 7th 2022
Next article3 Outdoor Restaurants that are Favorites in the Rain Too

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,914FollowersFollow
457SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,914FollowersFollow
457SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND