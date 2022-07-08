8 Good Reasons to Stay at the Fontainebleau When it’s Raining

The Fontainebleau Resort Provides Fun Even in the Rain

The Fontainebleau Resort Hotel is a destination in itself so it makes sense that there are lots of things to do even in the rain. This hotel is under new ownership and the plans being made to upgrade the hotel this winter are nothing short of spectacular, but as you can see – it’s a fabulous place to stay right now.

As much as we wish it wasn’t so, it will rain in Ocean City, Maryland. So, when you are planning your trip, make sure you check out the hotels where you are staying so you can be sure that you are happy and can find things to do even in the rain. Here are 8 great reasons the Fontainebleau Beach Resort is a good choice even when it rains:

Covered Entrance

First things first. The Fontainebleau is a conference hotel which means they have a large conference center in front of the hotel on Coastal Highway at 101st Street. When it’s raining, it’s great to be able to bring your car up in front of the hotel to unload and at the Fontainebleau, there is plenty of space to do that all while protected from the rain.

Inside Sitting Areas

When it’s raining, it’s nice to have a place to regroup or meet friends. At the Fontainebleau Resort Hotel, they have seating areas in the lobby to do just that. There are also large areas in the conference center and outside their meeting rooms where you can take a break or meet your friends.

Indoor Pool

While the pool isn’t huge, it’s right next to the bar and it’s a great place to shelter from the rain. It’s also upstairs from their other facilities like their sauna and whirlpool.

Sauna and Whirlpool

Nothing beats a dreary day like a nice steam room, sauna, and hot tub. The Fontainebleau offers all three and they are BIG.

Coffee and Sundries Shopping

The shop has ice cream, sandwiches, coffee and snacks – everything you need to weather a rainstorm so you can get back out on the beach. You can also find sunscreen and other necessities to make your stay comfortable.

Covered Bar & Seating Area Outside by the Pool

There is a bar right behind this table between this patio and the indoor pool. It’s big and the cold drinks keep flowing. The Fontainebleau is one of only 2 hotels which own their beach so it is a great place to go when you can sit on the beach, watch the waves and the children and have food and drinks delivered to you in the sand. When it’s raining, however, the Fontainebleau is just as fun because of their large covered areas outdoors where you enjoy the day despite the rain.

Horizons Indoor Restaurant and Bar with an Ocean View

Breakers Pub with Local Craft Beer

Breakers also has an ocean view, but when it’s raining, you might prefer the burger and local craft beer you can get here. It’s casual, on the ocean, and next to the covered outside seating area pictured above so you can take you food outside and enjoy the storm. You might even see some dolphins playing in the waves.

The Ocean View – At all Times

When you are on the ocean, it doesn’t really matter if it’s raining or not. You can watch the waves, listen to the sound of the ocean, look for whales and dolphins, and smell the salt air. If that’s not a way to spend your holiday, we don’t know what is!