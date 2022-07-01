86.1 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
AssateagueNewsThings to Do in Ocean CityTransportationWest Ocean City

Explore the Shore With Sail Alyosha and the OC Bay Hopper

By Logan Dubel

Are you looking for a new view of Ocean City and a memorable experience that promises to shake up your vacation? For those seeking a new adventure for their resort vacation highlighting the magnificent ambiance of the Eastern Shore, this is for you. A trip on Sail Alyosha or the OC Bay Hopper will thrill visitors of all ages.

From the 50 foot catamaran Alyosha to the 27 foot Carolina skiff bay hopper, the boats are ready to set sail and entertain people on a variety of excursions.

What does a ride on Alyosha or the Bay Hopper truly mean? See unbelievable views of the resort town and beyond, meet new faces, enjoy a friendly crew, and experience the beauty of coastal living.

Check out the photo gallery below for a sample of some of the fantastic views and experiences offered by trips on the Alyosha and Bay Hopper. Plus, read more about the different trips available and then, book your experience!

Photo Gallery

Sail Alyosha Excursions

*The Alyosha takes off from the kiosk at Sunset Marina, next to Pier 23*

Celebrating a birthday or anniversary? Let Captain Steve Butz and his crew know so that they can hoist a flag for you and make you feel special.

The Alyosha offers a calm and intimate environment that allows those aboard to take in their surroundings.

OC Bay Hopper Excursions

*Many Bay Hopper trips take off from the kiosk at 118th Street next to Food Lion. Click on each excursion for more information*

Just like the visitors, the crew on the Bay Hopper can’t get enough of the water.

“My favorite part about working on the Bay Hopper is meeting new people and helping them make new memories,” a crew member told OceanCity.com. “Hearing about their lives and being out on the water together all day is a blast.”

The OC Bay Hopper Offers a Shuttle/Taxi Service 

The Bay Hopper offers a shuttle service from approximately noon to 9 p.m., beginning at 118th Street and heading south, before traveling north again. Departures from 118th Street are at noon, 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. The boat leaves from West Ocean City at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

A one-way trip costs $15 and a round trip is $25. Riders can book their trip and find the best route using the OC Bay Hopper app. Click here to download.

Stops on the route often include many popular restaurants, including Seacrets, Fager’s Island, 45th Street Taphouse, Lazy Lizard, Angler Restaurant, M.R. Ducks, Pier 23, Harborside Bar & Grill, The Shark on the Harbor, and Sunset Grille.

Logan Dubel
Logan Dubel is a contributor for OceanCity.com. You can catch his newscast, This Week in Ocean City, on our YouTube channel, SeeOC. He is a Baltimore County native, recent Franklin High School graduate, and will begin college in fall 2022 at the University of Texas at Austin. He joined the OceanCity.com team in June 2020. In addition, he serves as a freelance writer and intern for the Art League of Ocean City and the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Logan has a strong passion for covering the news and its impact on Marylanders. Since arriving at OceanCity.com, he has covered the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, interviewed newsmakers such as First Lady Yumi Hogan, Mayor Rick Meehan, and members of the City Council, featured local businesses, and covered local events. In high school, he served as public address announcer, welcoming fans for soccer, football, basketball, field hockey, and lacrosse games. Logan was also the news and managing editor for The Gazette. Additionally, Logan was involved with Franklin's internationally recognized mock trial team and previously studied in a legal reasoning mentorship at Vanderbilt University. In March 2021, Logan was a finalist for Student Member of the Baltimore County Board of Education.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articleHollywood on the Shore: New Book Highlights Local Connections to the Big Screen

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,909FollowersFollow
8,900FollowersFollow
456SubscribersSubscribe
Grand Hotel, Ocean City, MD

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,900FollowersFollow
456SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND