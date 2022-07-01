Explore the Shore With Sail Alyosha and the OC Bay Hopper

Are you looking for a new view of Ocean City and a memorable experience that promises to shake up your vacation? For those seeking a new adventure for their resort vacation highlighting the magnificent ambiance of the Eastern Shore, this is for you. A trip on Sail Alyosha or the OC Bay Hopper will thrill visitors of all ages.

From the 50 foot catamaran Alyosha to the 27 foot Carolina skiff bay hopper, the boats are ready to set sail and entertain people on a variety of excursions.

What does a ride on Alyosha or the Bay Hopper truly mean? See unbelievable views of the resort town and beyond, meet new faces, enjoy a friendly crew, and experience the beauty of coastal living.

Check out the photo gallery below for a sample of some of the fantastic views and experiences offered by trips on the Alyosha and Bay Hopper. Plus, read more about the different trips available and then, book your experience!

Photo Gallery

*The Alyosha takes off from the kiosk at Sunset Marina, next to Pier 23*

Celebrating a birthday or anniversary? Let Captain Steve Butz and his crew know so that they can hoist a flag for you and make you feel special.

The Alyosha offers a calm and intimate environment that allows those aboard to take in their surroundings.

OC Bay Hopper Excursions

*Many Bay Hopper trips take off from the kiosk at 118th Street next to Food Lion. Click on each excursion for more information*

Just like the visitors, the crew on the Bay Hopper can’t get enough of the water.

“My favorite part about working on the Bay Hopper is meeting new people and helping them make new memories,” a crew member told OceanCity.com. “Hearing about their lives and being out on the water together all day is a blast.”

The OC Bay Hopper Offers a Shuttle/Taxi Service

The Bay Hopper offers a shuttle service from approximately noon to 9 p.m., beginning at 118th Street and heading south, before traveling north again. Departures from 118th Street are at noon, 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. The boat leaves from West Ocean City at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

A one-way trip costs $15 and a round trip is $25. Riders can book their trip and find the best route using the OC Bay Hopper app. Click here to download.

Stops on the route often include many popular restaurants, including Seacrets, Fager’s Island, 45th Street Taphouse, Lazy Lizard, Angler Restaurant, M.R. Ducks, Pier 23, Harborside Bar & Grill, The Shark on the Harbor, and Sunset Grille.