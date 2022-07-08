9 Storm Pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
1Beautiful Clouds
The light in Ocean City, as anywhere, during a storm can illuminate the clouds in spectacular ways. Here, Terri Lynn Shaffer Maxwell captured the drama and the many shades of gray – and blue, and orange and yellow. Check out the water – it’s orange!
2Anvil shaped storm flowing into the ocean
This picture was submitted on Facebook and captures the drama of some of the storms that roll through Ocean City. I think the people on the beach should probably head in for safety’s sake, but everybody can admit that this cloud picture is both dramatic and beautiful!
3Another Gorgeous Cloud Shot Looking South
Drama continues with this picture. The water is glassy on the beach and reflects the grays of the cloud, but look at the blacks, whites, and browns in the sand. This is a great time to head for Horizons in the Fontainebleau to watch the storm from inside and enjoy some great local craft beer and seafood!
4Storm at Sea
Here, the beach looks so white against the dark clouds of a storm off to sea. Luckily, this one passed Ocean City without dropping a lot of rain, but the drama it delivered is beautiful. Remember to get off the beach if the Beach Patrol tells you to which they will do if they see lighting or hear thunder. These storms roll through pretty quickly so you will be back on the beach in no time.
5Lighting
It is so hard to catch lighting on a camera – at least for me – but here, Kim Martin-Peletsky got not one but two bolts striking the ocean. Congratulations on this shot and lets see some more submitted to our Photo Friday contests on Facebook!
6Better to Not Get Caught Out
While this is a great picture, you can feel the misery of the dogs and Chester hunkered down against the windstorm. Better to be under cover and safe until the storm passes.
7There Will Usually Be a Rainbow
Rainbows frequently follow a storm and you can get some great shots from your room or your favorite restaurant. Here are some great rainbows submitted or captured here in Ocean City.