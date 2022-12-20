5 Webcams from Hotels in Ocean City, MD

It’s almost Christmas and some of us are hunkering down as the cold weather approaches from Canada. Some of us have snow and some of us are watching the waves in Ocean City, dreaming of summer.

We are here to help you check out Ocean City, MD right now, on a sunny December day from 5 different views. If you want to see all the webcams, including the traffic cams, just click here.

The Grand Hotel is located on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Here is the view of the beach and ocean from their oceanfront webcam.

The Grand Resort Hotel’s Sunset View

Here is the view from the front of their hotel which faces the bay – and records all the gorgeous sunsets. Bookmark this camera to watch the sunsets every night in Ocean City.

The View of Assateague and the Inlet from the Cambria

This camera has one of the best views of Ocean City as you look south towards Assateague across the Route 50 bridge into Ocean City. Watch the traffic or watch the boats fishing in the White Marlin Open – or those fishing anytime of the year. The Cambria is home to Spain, a rooftop tapas restaurant and bar. They also have a bar and restaurant on the first floor.

An Ocean View from the Princess Royale at 91st Street

Can’t you just feel summer just around the corner? We know we are just getting to the shortest day of the year, but if summer comes in 2023 as fast as it disappeared this year, it won’t be long before we are all back out on this beach swimming and soaking up the sun – with sunscreen on, of course! Until then, you can visit the Princess Royale for a huge indoor swimming pool. Called the atrium, it will make you feel tropical all year long!

A Sepia-toned View of the Ocean from the Monte Carlo Boardwalk

Don’t let the coloring fool you. This view of the Boardwalk and the Atlantic Ocean can’t be surpassed. It shows you just how big that ocean is. We are working on the color – stay tuned! The Monte Carlo Boardwalk has a great view of the Ocean City Air Show and we are sure you will find your friends as they walk the boards.