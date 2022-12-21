Watch the Sunset on the Shortest Day of the Year in Ocean City

December 21, 2022 is the Winter Solstice and the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s the longest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere, but we don’t really need to worry about that here in Ocean City. We are just happy that tomorrow will provide a little more light for us. We have been marching towards this day since June 21st, also known as the Summer Solstice, or the longest day of the year and the first day of Summer.

As we played on the beach, swam in the Atlantic and enjoyed evenings on our balconies enjoying the long days and late twilights last summer, we have been steadily losing a little time with the sun. That’s over! We made it to the shortest day and the first day of winter here in Ocean City. Now, as we cuddle by the fire, drink hot chocolate and celebrate the holidays, we will steadily gain a little light each day. Soon, winter will turn into Spring. The flowers will bloom, and Ocean City will welcome Summer once again.

Watch the Sunset at 4:44 pm

If you want to see the sunset on the shortest day of the year, check out the new Princess Bayside Webcam. Tune in at 4:44 pm! More sunset cams can be seen here.



Watch the Sunrise at 7:15 am

The sun comes up at 7:15 tomorrow morning and you can watch it here on the Sunrise Webcams. Here is the view from the Grand Hotel of sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean.

Look Back at some Snow in Ocean City

Just in case we don’t see any snow for Christmas – or on New Year’s, here are some images from snows past here in Ocean City. We are keeping our fingers crossed for Snow on New Year’s Day because everybody who bought jewelry at Park Place Jewelers for the holidays will get it free!