Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Ocean City

Looking for somewhere to have Christmas Eve Dinner or Christmas Dinner? Look no further! Here is a selection of restaurants open this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Ocean City.
28th St. Pit-n-Pub
28th Street Pit N Pub, for Beer, BBQ & Ribs, will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
32 Palm Restaurant at the Hilton Hotel
Bayview Bar & Grille at the Residence Inn
Bayview Bar & Grille at the Residence Inn on 61st will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Captain’s Table Restaurant at the Courtyard by Marriott
Call 410-289-7192 or visit captainstableoc.com to reserve a table! Captains Table will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Harpoon Hanna’s
Harpoon Hannas is open 365 day a year, so of course they are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! The bar opens 11am and the dining area opens at 1pm. Limited menu available as well as full children’s menu. Special plated dinner of shaved prime rib, baked ham, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, green beans, salad, cheesecake, bread and muffins. Adults $24.99, Children $8.99. Call For Reservations 302-539-3095
Marlin Moon Restaurant at the Double Tree Hotel
Pickles Pub Ocean City
Pickles Pub will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as always!
Touch of Italy Ocean City at the Holiday Inn Oceanfront
All your favorites will be served at a Touch of Italy in Ocean City which will be open from 2-8pm Christmas Day. Call and make your reservation today at 410-524-5252. Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Spain Wine Bar
Spain Wine Bar at the Cambria Hotel, with its spectacular views of the Bay, will be open Christmas Eve (closed Christmas Day.)