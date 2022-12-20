Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Ocean City

Looking for somewhere to have Christmas Eve Dinner or Christmas Dinner? Look no further! Here is a selection of restaurants open this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Ocean City.

28th Street Pit N Pub, for Beer, BBQ & Ribs, will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve 11am – 2am Christmas Day 3pm

They will have their normal specials, 1/2 price wings on Saturday, and Happy Hour all day on Sunday!

32 Palm Restaurant at the Hilton Hotel

32 Palm Restaurant at the Hilton Hotel

Relax on ChristmasDay and treat yourself to a special Christmas dinner at 32 Palm from 5-9pm! Call (410) 289-2525 or visit 32palm.com to reserve your table! Also open Christmas Eve.

Bayview Bar & Grille at the Residence Inn

Bayview Bar & Grille at the Residence Inn on 61st will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Celebrate the holiday season with a delicious Christmas dinner at the Captains Table. They are serving delicious dishes like Braised Lamb Shanks and Prime Rib au Jus, and you can end your festive night with a decadent chocolate molten lava cake dessert. Dinner is from 4-9pm!

Call 410-289-7192 or visit captainstableoc.com to reserve a table! Captains Table will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Harpoon Hannas is open 365 day a year, so of course they are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! The bar opens 11am and the dining area opens at 1pm. Limited menu available as well as full children’s menu. Special plated dinner of shaved prime rib, baked ham, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, green beans, salad, cheesecake, bread and muffins. Adults $24.99, Children $8.99. Call For Reservations 302-539-3095

Marlin Moon Restaurant at the Double Tree Hotel

Marlin Moon Restaurant at the Double Tree Hotel

Marlin Moon are making Christmas dinner, so you can spend your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day enjoying your loved ones, not cooking a huge spread. Dinner is 3-10pm on Christmas Eve & 4-10pm on Christmas Day! Call (410) 289-1201 or visit marlinmoonocmd.com to reserve your table!

Pickles Pub will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as always!



All your favorites will be served at a Touch of Italy in Ocean City which will be open from 2-8pm Christmas Day. Call and make your reservation today at 410-524-5252. Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Spain Wine Bar at the Cambria Hotel, with its spectacular views of the Bay, will be open Christmas Eve (closed Christmas Day.)