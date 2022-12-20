39.4 F
Ocean City
Ocean City Restaurants

Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Ocean City

By Anne Neely

Looking for somewhere to have Christmas Eve Dinner or Christmas Dinner? Look no further! Here is a selection of restaurants open this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Ocean City.

28th St. Pit-n-Pub

28th Street Pit N Pub, for Beer, BBQ & Ribs, will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve 11am – 2am Christmas Day 3pm
 
They will have their normal specials, 1/2 price wings on Saturday, and Happy Hour all day on Sunday!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32 Palm Restaurant at the Hilton Hotel

Relax on ChristmasDay and treat yourself to a special Christmas dinner at 32 Palm from 5-9pm! Call (410) 289-2525 or visit 32palm.com to reserve your table! Also open Christmas Eve.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bayview Bar & Grille at the Residence Inn

Bayview Bar & Grille at the Residence Inn on 61st will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

 

 

 

Captain’s Table Restaurant at the Courtyard by Marriott

Celebrate the holiday season with a delicious Christmas dinner at the Captains Table. They are serving delicious dishes like Braised Lamb Shanks and Prime Rib au Jus, and you can end your festive night with a decadent chocolate molten lava cake dessert.
Dinner is from 4-9pm!

Call 410-289-7192 or visit captainstableoc.com to reserve a table! Captains Table will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. 

 

 

 

 

 

Harpoon Hanna’s

Harpoon Hannas is open 365 day a year, so of course they are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! The bar opens 11am and the dining area opens at 1pm. Limited menu available as well as full children’s menu. Special plated dinner of shaved prime rib, baked ham, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, green beans, salad, cheesecake, bread and muffins. Adults $24.99, Children $8.99. Call For Reservations 302-539-3095

 

 

 

Marlin Moon Restaurant at the Double Tree Hotel

Marlin Moon are making Christmas dinner, so you can spend your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day enjoying your loved ones, not cooking a huge spread. Dinner is 3-10pm on Christmas Eve & 4-10pm on Christmas Day! Call (410) 289-1201 or visit marlinmoonocmd.com to reserve your table!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pickles Pub Ocean City

Pickles Pub will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as always!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Touch of Italy Ocean City at the Holiday Inn Oceanfront


All your favorites will be served at a Touch of Italy in Ocean City which will be  open from 2-8pm Christmas Day. Call and make your reservation today at 410-524-5252. Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spain Wine Bar

Spain Wine Bar at the Cambria Hotel, with its spectacular views of the Bay,  will be open Christmas Eve (closed Christmas Day.)

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

