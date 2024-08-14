57.2 F
Ocean City
17th Annual OC Air Show: A Thrilling Spectacle Over Ocean City, Maryland

News
By Katie Ruskey

The skies over Ocean City, Maryland are about to come alive with the roar of jet engines and the graceful maneuvers of world-class aerobatic teams. Mark your calendars for August 24 and 25, 2024, because the 17th Annual Ocean City Air Show is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for all aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

Italian Frecce Tricolori

Ocean City Maryland Air Show Tour 2024
The Italian Frecce Tricolori performs and are known for their colorful smoke.

This year’s air show promises to be a highlight of the summer, featuring an impressive lineup of aerial performers that includes the awe-inspiring Italian Frecce Tricolori, known for their breathtaking precision and vibrant smoke trails. Their appearance is especially significant, as it marks the first time in three decades that this esteemed team has graced North American skies, making Ocean City their grand finale on this tour. Their performance is set to be the grand finale each day, ending the show on a high note with a display that combines speed, agility, and stunning formations.

Speed and Maneuverability

Ocean City Maryland Air Show Tour 2024
Aircrafts are on their way to Ocean City, Maryland after a shows in California and New York.

In addition to the Frecce Tricolori, spectators can look forward to watching the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Demo Team, renowned for its incredible speed and maneuverability. The U.S. Navy’s E/A-18 Growler Team will also showcase its impressive electronic warfare capabilities, while the A-10 Thunderbolt IIs will demonstrate their ruggedness and versatility. To top it off, the West Point Parachute Team will be executing their high-altitude jumps, adding a thrilling dimension to the weekend’s events.

Where to Watch

Ocean City Maryland Air Show Tour 2024
Special Drop Zone tickets are available for purchase.

The show will kick off each day at noon, and the action will be visible from a wide area along the beach. For the best views, head to the beach located from 13th Street to 17th Street, where you’ll have prime access to the show center. But don’t worry if you’re farther from the action; a good portion of the show can be seen from as far north as 26th Street, so there’s plenty of room for everyone to enjoy the spectacle.

If you’d like more of a VIP experience visit here for special beach seating tickets.

Change of Date?

Ocean City Maryland Air Show Tour 2024
Pilots love to entertain the crowds below with their show stopping stunts!

Why the change in dates from June to August, you ask? This shift was made to accommodate the Frecce Tricolori’s North American tour schedule. Although the show will return to its traditional mid-June slot next year, this summer’s timing offers a unique opportunity to witness these Italian aerial artists up close.

There is No Bad View

Ocean City Maryland Air Show Tour 2024
There will be a lot of speed, noise and formation flying, which is always very exciting,

While Ocean City’s shores provide a spectacular view, the bay side also offers a great vantage point if you’re out on a boat. Many spectators choose this option for a different perspective of the performances. However, if you’re considering attending, it’s good to be prepared for the possibility of changes due to weather.

This year’s show also offers the chance for families to enjoy the festivities. For more information on potential meet-and-greet opportunities with the performers, be sure to check the official OC Air Show website closer to the event.

The 17th Annual OC Air Show is shaping up to be a must-see event, combining the thrill of high-speed aerial acrobatics with the vibrant atmosphere of Ocean City. Whether you’re a die-hard aviation fan or looking for a family-friendly outing, this weekend promises excitement, entertainment, and memories to last a lifetime. Get ready to witness the sky’s most daring performers in action right here in Ocean City, Maryland

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
