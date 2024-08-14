Exciting New Cruises on the OC Bay Hopper Starting August 22

This summer, the OC Bay Hopper is set to enhance your Ocean City experience with a trio of thrilling new cruise offerings starting August 22. Whether you’re a beer enthusiast, a wine connoisseur, or a thrill-seeker, the OC Bay Hopper has something special for you!

Beer Cruises: Sunset and Sips

First up, the Bay Hopper is introducing a delightful 2-hour Sunset Beer Cruise. Imagine yourself aboard the boat, gliding across the bay as the sun sets behind Ocean City and Assateague Island. During this scenic voyage, you’ll enjoy two complimentary beers from local breweries, showcasing the finest brews Maryland has to offer. The selection will feature a range of local favorites, giving you a taste of the region’s craft beer scene.

For those who want to keep the good times rolling, additional beers will be available for purchase on board. This cruise offers a perfect blend of relaxation and local flavor, making it an ideal way to unwind and savor the evening. Have a night out with family and friends and enjoy what The Bay Hopper has to offer.

Sunset with a Sommelier: A Wine Lover’s Dream

For those with a penchant for wine, the Bay Hopper presents the “Sunset with a Sommelier” cruise, a sophisticated wine tasting event led by Jen Brooks, a certified sommelier and wine expert. Jen Brooks, the Fine Wine Manager for Frederick Wildman and Sons, brings her extensive expertise and accolades from the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Wine and Spirit Education Trust to this exclusive event.

On this special cruise, you’ll embark on a flavorful journey through five exquisite wines—one sparkling, two crisp whites, and two robust reds. As you savor these top-tier selections, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of Ocean City and Assateague Island, creating a picturesque backdrop for your wine tasting experience.

Jen will provide insightful commentary and guidance, whether you’re a seasoned wine lover or a curious beginner. Light bites will be available to complement the wines, but you’re welcome to bring your own snacks if you wish. This cruise is a fantastic way to explore new wines and enhance your palate while soaking in the stunning sunset. Priced at $69 per person, this limited-edition cruise promises to be a hot ticket, so be sure to secure your spot before it’s too late!

Haunted Voyage: Scary Sea Stories at Sunset

If you’re in the mood for something more spine-chilling, the OC Bay Hopper offers the “Haunted Voyage: Scary Sea Stories at Sunset.” This eerie cruise combines the thrill of ghost stories with the beauty of a sunset cruise. A master storyteller will regale you with tales of haunted ships, ghostly apparitions, and supernatural legends that lurk along the shores of Ocean City and Assateague Island.

As you navigate these haunted waters, expect to feel the goosebumps rise as each chilling tale unfolds. This cruise is perfect for those who love a good scare and are fascinated by the mysteries of the deep. It’s a thrilling experience that combines the beauty of the bay with the allure of the supernatural.

These new cruise options aboard the OC Bay Hopper offer something for everyone, from beer lovers and wine enthusiasts to thrill-seekers. Don’t miss out on these unique experiences—book your tickets today and make unforgettable memories on the waters of Ocean City!