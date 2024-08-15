62.6 F
Ocean City
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 15th 2024

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

Thank you for all the great photos you shared with us for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We have seen beautiful sunsets, and baby’s first sunrise, we’ve seen snacking on the beach, fishing on the bay, people watching and ocean watching, and fireworks at the end of the day.  We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City, and we have put together a selection of this week’s pictures for you to look at.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE Mega Passes to Trimper Rides of Ocean City is Trudy Adkin for this special photo of her son and his girl enjoying one last summer together before they go off to college and start the next stage of their lives. Does anyone else have a little tear in their eye reading this? Congratulations Trudy!

Young love in Ocean City Md
Trudy Adkins – This is my son and his girl enjoying the rides at JollyRoger’s on 8/4 before they both leave for college next weekend 🎡❤️ Thanks OC for allowing these young adults enjoy their themselves before the next step in their journey
Eating Watermelon on the beach in Ocean City Md
Angel Hyatt – Nothing beats sunshine and watermelon on the beach !
fireworks on the beach
Taylor Boden
August 9 at 5:37 PM ·
Fireworks on the beach!
Fishing in Ocean City Md
Colleen Jennings – Fishing the bay!
people watching in Ocean City Md
Michael Smith – People watching from our balcony!
on the beach in Ocean City Md
Nicole Massey – Be one with the sea..
On the beach in Ocean City Md
Michael Krol – The girls loving every minute.
Baby's first Ocean City Sunrise
David Rossbach – Easton’s first OC sunrise
On the beach in Ocean City
Krystle Lathroum
sunset in Ocean City Md
Terry Hoerner Weinhold – Sunset, Bahia Marina at Fish Tales
