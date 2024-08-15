Photo Friday Contest Winner August 15th 2024

Thank you for all the great photos you shared with us for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We have seen beautiful sunsets, and baby’s first sunrise, we’ve seen snacking on the beach, fishing on the bay, people watching and ocean watching, and fireworks at the end of the day. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City, and we have put together a selection of this week’s pictures for you to look at.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE Mega Passes to Trimper Rides of Ocean City is Trudy Adkin for this special photo of her son and his girl enjoying one last summer together before they go off to college and start the next stage of their lives. Does anyone else have a little tear in their eye reading this? Congratulations Trudy!