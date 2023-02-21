130 Years of Trimperrific Family Fun

65.5 F
Ocean City
By Anne Neely

Trimper Rides kicks off 2023 with a milestone year of operations.

Ocean City, M.D. (February 21, 2023) – Trimper Rides announces its Grand Re-Opening on April 8, 2023 at 12:00 noon. Guests will be welcomed to cross the threshold for the start of the 130th season.

Trimper_Rides_Easter_Grand_ReopeningJoin Peter Cottontail in the Trimper Rides’ Carousel Building as he hosts the 3rd annual Trimper Rides Easter Weekend April 8 & 9! Lucky guests will partake in egg hunts, egg rolls, and bunny dance parties. Events will be spread throughout the weekend, but the traditional egg hunt will be held both days. Guests can take advantage of $25 discounted ride-all-rides wristband. For the early birds, wristband sales will start at 11am on the boardwalk. Allowing families to skip the pass procession and line up right away for the Easter Egg Hunt. 

The egg hunt at 12:30 on April 8 & 9 sparks the Easter themed events. The egg roll on April 8th and bunny dance party on April 9 are new to the Easter events scheduled this 130th year. The new events will start at 3pm each day. New rules and regulations have been added to help with traffic and give the best experience for all. Please see Trimper Rides’ website for full details and to sign up to participate. (www.trimperrides.com/trimper-news/easter-at-trimper_rides). 

Scott Savage, President of Trimper Rides of Ocean City, says, “We are thrilled to bring this family-friendly event back to Ocean City and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off our 130th season in the park!”

All park events are weather-dependent and wristbands can be purchased at the park or online. Stay updated on all future updates and other upcoming events by visiting https://www.trimperrides.com/events and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit Trimper Rides of Ocean City and share lasting memories with family and friends season after season.

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

