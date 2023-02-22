6 Reason to Visit the Ocean City Boardwalk in the Winter

There’s many things to do on the Ocean City Boardwalk, especially during the summer months, but in February, when not everything is open, and the temperatures are quite a bit lower, is it still worth a visit? You bet it is! Here’s six things to do on the Ocean City Boardwalk in the winter:
1Walk the Boardwalk with friends and family
2Ride your bike all day long on the Ocean City Boardwalk
3Walk the Boardwalk with your favorite four legged friend
4Take a solitary walk, your speed, your time!
5Take some time out on the Boardwalk
6Make some time for a visit to a winter Ocean City Boardwalk
All photos taken February 21st 2023!