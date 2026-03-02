10TH ANNUAL OCEAN CITY FILM FESTIVAL FEATURES 100+ FILMS AND SPECIAL OPENING NIGHT RED CARPET VIEWING EVENT AT THE CAMBRIA HOTEL

OCEAN CITY, MD — Mar. 2. 2026 — There is still time to get your passes for the 10th Annual Ocean City Film Festival, a production of the Art League of Ocean City, coming to resort theaters and venues Mar. 5-8, 2026. Major sponsors for the festival include the Town of Ocean City and the State of Maryland Film Office.

Over four days, the festival will screen more than 100 independent films, including both locally made and internationally produced works, ranging from short films to feature-length movies. The entire Film Festival program for 2026 is available to view at OCMDFilmFestival.com, where passes are available for purchase.

The 4-day and Thursday passes include admission to Thursday’s March 5th, the opening night red carpet viewing showcase at the Cambria Hotel. The showcase features Hedgehog, directed by D. Mitry, Ahoy! directed by Julian Alvarez, A Guest in My Country directed by John Gray, and Weaving the Community directed by Candice Lee Spielman.

“The entire festival is a great opportunity for film lovers to watch never-before-seen films, including locally created movies, and mingle with the filmmakers and film crews. We invite you to come inside our warm theaters and out of the chilly weather to enjoy the creativity of film and celebrate with your neighbors,” the Executive Director of the Art League said.

“When we launched the film festival 10 years ago, we just hoped people would show up and enjoy the movies as much as we do,” said Film Festival Director William “BL” Strang-Moya.” “It has become this big celebration that filmmakers from all over the world attend, and where locals see themselves on screen,” Strang-Moya continued​

The 10th year of the festival will showcase independent films in multiple genres at iconic Ocean City venues, including Flagship Cinemas in West Ocean City, Gold Coast Theaters in Ocean City, Morley Hall at Seacrets, Cambria Hotel, and Dough Roller 41st St.. The Cambria Hotel, Spain Wine Bar, and Fager’s Island will host conversations and after-parties. The closing awards celebration on Sunday, March 8th, at Seacrets honoring outstanding films and creators at our awards ceremony and wrap party including a free buffet and cash bar.

Short films are packaged into showcases so viewers can attend according to their preferences. The showcases include Animals Collectively; Coming to America; Distant Futures; Environmental Stewardship; For the Whole Famdamnily; Hard at Work; Jaws ’n Claws; Loss; Originals Only; Passion Projects; Perseverance; Remember When; Seaside Traditions; Maryland High School Showcase; The World We Know; Wonder and Whimsy; and Local Spotlight: Unscene Productions.

The Local Spotlight is extremely exciting. It features all things Ocean City with Unscene Productions films such as 50 Years of Fager’s, Before the Settlers, Museum of Ocean City, and The Making of the OC Rock and Ride.

In addition, the festival will screen 15 films of feature length.

Information about the festival, including a list of films, parties, and events is available at OCMdFilmFestival.com.

The films have not been rated, and some feature adult content. Viewer discretion is advised.

More information is available at OCMDFilmFestival.com or by calling 410-524-9433.

​