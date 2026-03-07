What are you looking for?
PICTURES FROM THE PAST 2 WEEKS IN OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownNews
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Weeks 8 and 9 of 2026

shells on the beach after storm
shells on the beach after storm

Let’s look at some pictures from February 21st to March 7th of 2026 in Ocean City.

Well, we did get hit again with cold and snow weather over the past few weeks but hoping that’s coming to an end. 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Maybe cloudy in winter months but always spectacular still!

sunrise over beach
sunrise over beach

 

seawall gates open
seawall gates open

Snow

Winter snow gives us another shot from two weeks ago.

snowy hill at boardwalk arch
snowy hill at boardwalk arch
snowy boardwalk
snowy boardwalk
snow on native american sculpture at inlet
snow on native american sculpture at inlet

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Very few people seen in the early mornings, but several more seen as the sun stays out later in the day.

sunny boardwalk day
sunny boardwalk day

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

 

Inlet and Bayside

Always beautiful here.

sunrise at inlet
sunrise at inlet
birds on cold bayside pier on sunny day
birds on cold bayside pier on sunny day

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

The Beach

Nice cloud formations arise in the winter months.

shells on the beach after storm
shells on the beach after storm
looking at beach towards inlet
looking at beach towards inlet

 

Public Art

Ali Jacobs wall mural
Ali Jacobs wall mural

One of our favorite public art works is located on Philadelphia Avenue near 16th Street. Completed in 2021 by artist Ali Jacobs.  Check it out next visit to Ocean City.

Enjoy this weekend.

Next week will be St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ocean City on Saturday 14th.  Don’t miss this largest parade in Maryland.  Also will be the 5K race sponsored by Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
