PICTURES FROM THE PAST 2 WEEKS IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Weeks 8 and 9 of 2026

Let’s look at some pictures from February 21st to March 7th of 2026 in Ocean City.

Well, we did get hit again with cold and snow weather over the past few weeks but hoping that’s coming to an end.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Maybe cloudy in winter months but always spectacular still!

Snow

Winter snow gives us another shot from two weeks ago.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Very few people seen in the early mornings, but several more seen as the sun stays out later in the day.

Inlet and Bayside

Always beautiful here.

The Beach

Nice cloud formations arise in the winter months.

Public Art

One of our favorite public art works is located on Philadelphia Avenue near 16th Street. Completed in 2021 by artist Ali Jacobs. Check it out next visit to Ocean City.

Enjoy this weekend.

Next week will be St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ocean City on Saturday 14th. Don’t miss this largest parade in Maryland. Also will be the 5K race sponsored by Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille.