Free First Friday Opening Reception at Ocean City Center for the Arts is Mar. 6

OCEAN CITY, MD—Feb. 27, 2026—celebrates six new art shows in the galleries of the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside, home of the Art League of Ocean City. The opening reception is free and open to the public. Coins Pub and Papi’s Tacos are sponsoring complimentary reception hors d’oeuvres. Beverages are sponsored by PKS investments.

Thaler Gallery’s March exhibition pairs photographer John Carter and Robert Sullivan, highlighting how light, time, and place shape perception. The works invite exploration beyond the obvious, emphasizing that success lies in perception, while light transforms subjects into emotionally resonant stories.

The Sisson Galleria will feature a group art show titled “In Black & White,” showcasing works in all media in March. The theme honors classic cinema, celebrating the drama, contrast, and timeless artistry of monochrome compositions, as well as the 10th Annual Ocean City Film Festival.

The Shirley Hall Youth Art Show is featured in Studio E in March. Celebrate National Youth Art Month with an exhibition featuring original 2D artwork by local middle and high school students. This year’s show will be on display all month long, March 6-28, 2026.

The Schwab Spotlight Gallery in March features Lior Laskowski, a multidisciplinary artist, writer, and spiritual companion whose work blends personal exploration with a deep reverence for interconnectedness. Displaying an assortment of analog paper collages.

Etta Stewart, multidisciplinary artist joins the Artisan Showcase in March. Her work uses bits and pieces of fabric and beads to create art. Explore accessories like fabric bags and bracelets.

The Burbage Staircase Gallery features 10 years of Ocean City Film Festival posters, designed and illustrated by artist Ian Postley, available for purchase. Also on display are film posters from the 100 movies being screened at the 10th season of the Film Festival, providing a visual preview of the upcoming films. The festival returns to the resort March 5-8, 2026.

Also, on display for the month of March will be the finished Community weaving project. This massive tapestry mounted to a circular frame, was created by over 1,000 diverse people under the direction of fiber artist Beth Deeley. The whimsical piece literally wove together the fabric of the community and is the subject of a documentary film that will be shown at the Ocean City Film Festival. Incorporating a seashore theme, the tapestry stands as a testament to the power of art to bring together community.

The Art League’s satellite galleries are open through March 29, 2026. Carol Bell exhibits her photographs of the beauty of the earth in the lobby of the Princess Royale Hotel at 9110 Coastal Hwy. Kristin Mallery Hooks of “Hearts Happen” is the artist-in-residence at the Coffee Beanery at 94th St. and Coastal Hwy., showing her photos of found hearts.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St. is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., weekends from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.