Last Chance to Vote in the 11th Annual 2022 Best of Ocean City® Contest-current standings

Each year, OceanCity.com hosts the Best of Ocean City® contest where visitors and residents get to choose who wins in each of over 30 categories. This is the only contest where money and advertising has no influence. Your votes, your winners. In addition, OceanCity.com has a panel of locals who come up with their favorite as an alternative to the people's choice so readers and visitors to OceanCity.com have options in every category with experience and real opinions behind the information.

When we started this contest, we did it because my daughter worked at a West Ocean City hotel and said that the customers were always coming up to the desk to ask who had the best crabs, or where should they go for the best jet-skiing experience. She felt that this information needed to be accessible to the hundreds of thousands of people who visit Ocean City, Maryland each year. We immediately created the surveys and started the contest. That was in 2011. 11 years later, we are still hosting the contest with more votes, more information, and more usability than any other such contest or competition in Ocean City.

Going out to eat in Ocean City is fun and makes a vacation seem like a vacation. We wanted to bring you the Best of Ocean City® restaurants so we came up with 18 different restaurant categories.

We have 2 pizza contests – one is for pizza in general and the other is for the Best Pizza on the Boardwalk.

People obviously care about breakfast at the beach. Here are the winners so far. Bayside Skillet and Barn on 34th are really close: 19.24% and 18.35% of the votes respectively.

There are lots of sub sandwich options in Ocean City.

Ocean City's Boardwalk is what most people think of when they think of Ocean City. Located in downtown Ocean City, it hosts the most amusements, food stands, and shops in one area. It is also home to the famous Thrasher's Fries.

A lot of Ocean City visitors think that fries define a boardwalk experience. Thrasher's is the king of fries in Ocean City so we originally dropped this poll because they always won by so much. That appears to be the case again this year. However, we decided to come up with some other options so when you are out to dinner and you have a hankering for French fries, here are some other options.

There are many shopping opportunities on Ocean City's famous boardwalk. Most people think Souvenir City is the best

The Golden Plate has won almost every year since we started this contest. The the Karaman family retired this year, but the Kucuk family has taken on the business. Is it still the best or has the Alaska stand or Atlantic Stand surpassed the perennial favorite.

Coming to Ocean City, sitting by the water and having a tropical drink defines the vibe for a beach vacation. There are restaurants with 1920s themed happy hours, there are hand mixed margaritas and the infamous Orange Crush. We even have local breweries that serve the best craft beer the nation has to offer.

Here's one of the polls in OceanCity.com's Best of Ocean City® contest that gets some of the highest number of votes. Is Seacrets really the best bar overall or do you have a sleeper favorite.

Sunsets are frequently coupled with drinks and food with loved ones. Here are your votes for the best places to view a sunset.

The Best Bar Overall may not have the best drinks, but it seems that Seacrets is in the running to win both categories.

OceanCity.com has revised our Things to Do Sections and added some information to help you find activities that suit the needs and desires of your friends and family while visiting Ocean City. You can buy discounted gift certificates and find events, but our Best of Ocean City® contest tells you which businesses provide the best services in each category.

It always rains at least once while you are here so let's find your favorite activities even when it is raining. I don't see having a drink at the Angler on here, but that is pretty fun in the rain too.

There are a few companies that dominate the miniature golf scene in Ocean City, but that doesn't mean your favorite has to be one of them. Since the majority of tourists to Ocean City play mini golf at least once, you must have an opinion.

We know that the surf shops aren't the activity, unless you like to go shopping. However, the shops have all the clothes and surfing paraphernalia so you are ready when the rain stops to enjoy surfing in Ocean City.

