Outdoor Dining Guide for OC

Looking for a place to sit outside and enjoy the sunshine while on vacation? Use this guide to determine which Ocean City restaurant, bar, and hangout is best for you! OC offers plenty of outdoor dining!

Angler Restaurant

Enjoy fresh seafood while overlooking the bay at Talbot Street in Ocean City! Indoor seating is available and deck seating seems to be preferred by those who choose the Angler. Offering a variety of fresh fish and seafood, the Angler’s menu is simple and enjoyable. This restaurant offers a scenic cruise of the Ocean City waterways after your dinner!

An epic afternoon at the iconic Angler – OceanCity.com The Angler experience makes me want to use words like “discovered” and “underrated” because the feel is so laid back. In reality, the iconic Ocean City bar is beyond being discovered by anyone. Most of us know where it is and what it is all about.

Macky’ s Bayside Bar & Grill

Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill is a popular place to hang out with friends and relax. Macky’s slogan is, “Where life is good”. It’s easy to understand why life is so good while you’re sitting on the sand at Macky’s, eating great food, enjoying a drink, and relaxing. Macky’s outdoor dining area seats 140 people. On the private bayside beach you can spot crabs, fish, other forms of sea life, and shells. Macky’s specializes in New Orleans, South Florida, Cajun, and Eastern Shore seafood creations.

Macky’s cultivates a family-friendly atmosphere – Ocean City Restaurants Ocean City restaurant Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill is a great place day or night Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill is known for its spectacular nightlife. For its theme parties, its DJs, its happy hour specials. For manager Stephen Masten, though, those are the strengths that are well known precisely because Macky’s is such a …

The Ropewalk

One of the newest additions to the destination dining scene, The Ropewalk is great for kids and for couples. It’s also great for a night out as much as it is for a quick lunch. As yo can read below, its Happy Hour is one of the best in town.

Getting ready at The Ropewalk – OceanCity.com There is a sensory experience that is as much taste as it is smell when you pass from the oppressive heat of the parking lot and into a well air-conditioned partially darkened bar. When I rolled up to The Ropewalk (honestly just trying to get a little work out of the way before I went …

Seacrets Bar & Grill

Everyone knows about Seacrets! Seacrets has been Ocean City’s biggest hotspot for years. Enjoy yourself in the Caribbean atmosphere inspired by the island of Jamaica. Seacrets is known for their Jamaican cuisine and American specialty dinners. There is enough outdoor seating at Seacrets for 323 people! Try the seasoned Jerk chicken, seafood, and drink a Red Stripe beer. Your kids will enjoy the Jamaican pizza and a virgin daiquiri. From the tables on the water you will have a beautiful view of the sunsets over the bay. With over 200 palm trees, you’ll feel like you’re really in the Caribbean. Get there early to avoid the wait!

Adam Peix knows Seacrets – Ocean City Bars and Restaurants Seacrets was as quiet as it gets at 10 a.m. in the middle of winter. The renovations and maintenance mostly were complete but the bar had yet to be stocked. As far as I could tell I was the only one in the place.

BJ’s on the Water

Looking for Eastern Shore cuisine at it’s finest? Go to BJ’s! The homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, and entrees will make you day. The covered deck at BJ’s is the perfect setting for a daily Happy Hour Deck party! Live bands play every Wednesday during the summer on the deck at 9 p.m. Go to BJ’s on 75th Street and head towards the bay.

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Beach service at it’s best! Head to Coconut’s to enjoy their newly renovated patio while having lunch, dinner, or just relaxing. Specialty items include seafood, crab cakes, grilled hamburgers, and many more. The kid’s menu is fantastic and there is usually some form of children’s entertainment during the day to keep the little ones busy. Live entertainment plays on the stage built into the sand. Happy hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Food an beverage service is offered on the beach and at the pool. Coconut’s is located inside the Castle in the Sand Hotel on 37th Street and the Ocean.

Conner’s Beach Cafe & Sail Loft Deck Bar

This casual downtown eatery affords postcard-perfect views of the beach and Boardwalk from the ground-floor dining room and second-level deck. The menu features seashore favorites such as crab cakes, fish and chips and soft-shell crabs. Conner’s is located on North Atlantic Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Fager’s Island Restaurant & Bar

Fager’s Island is located at 60th Street in Ocean City. This little island that floats right off of Ocean City is one of OC’s finest restaurants. With an exquisite fine dining menu and plenty of outdoor seating, Fager’s will guarantee your satisfaction. Fager’s outdoor deck seats approximately 700 people. Their specialties include their raw bar, prime rib, fresh fish, roasted duck and lobster, and light fare also. Get their early to enjoy their early bird specials and daily happy hour drink prices. Entertainment is always great at Fager’s! Look for a live band playing on their stage and a DJ playing on the patio. The sun always sets at Fager’s, so don’t miss it!

Fish Tales Restaurant

Fish Tales offers a great setting for enjoying the beautiful afternoons in Ocean City! There are many picnic tables outside on a man-created beach that overlooks the bay and the Bahia Marina. Watch the boats come in flying their fish flags to see what they caught today. Have a nice cold drink in one of Fish Tales several hanging swings. Want a good place to take your kids? Tales offers a huge pirate ship playground right next to the outdoor dining area. Fish Tales serves lunch, dinner, and drinks.

Hooper’s Crab House

A vacation must. It seems like everyone has attempted the all-you-can-eat crab feast at Hooper’s while on vacation in Ocean City at least once! Located in the Ocean Gateway in West Ocean City, this crab house accommodated all ages. Most prices range from $26 to $30 for crab meals. All-you-can-eat specials include steamed crabs seasoned in Old Bay, steamed shrimp, fried clam strips, fried chicken, BBQ baby back ribs, corn on the cob, and hush puppies. Go on an adventure at Hooper’s with your whole family!