Feel the Rhythm: Ocean City’s Reggae Party

By Anne

Crawl Street Tavern Announces Exciting Concert Series for Summer 2024

Crawl Street Tavern

Ocean City, M.D. (Mar 26, 2024) – Get ready for sun, sand, and the sweet sounds of reggae and rock! Crawl Street Tavern proudly announces its Ocean Vibes Summer Concert Series, bringing a sizzling lineup of artists to downtown Ocean City, Maryland throughout the summer of 2024.

Kicking off the series on April 5th is Aaron Wolf with Irie, setting the stage for a season of unforgettable music experiences. Crawl Street Tavern invites you to soak up the sun-drenched vibes and let loose to the infectious rhythms of reggae and rock’s finest.

Ocean Vibes Reggae Concert Series Schedule:

April 5 – The Irie & Aaron Wolf $10 Tickets/ $15 at the Door

May 18 – Mike Pinto $10 Tickets/ $15 at the Door

June 1 – Kash’d Out & Michael Sky $25 Adv Tickets/ $30 at the Door 

June 6 – Sons of Paradise – $10 Tickets / $15 at the Door

June 13 – Drifting Roots & Alific – $10 Tickets / $15 at the Door

July 27 – Dale and the ZDubs – $10 Tickets / $15 at the Door

August 8 – Elephants Dancing with The Harbor Boys – $10 Adv Tickets/ $15 at the Door

The Ocean Vibes Summer Concert Series at Crawl Street Tavern is your perfect excuse to extend that Ocean City vacation! Whether you’re a dedicated reggae/rock fan or just looking for a great night out, these electrifying performances are a must-see.

“We’re thrilled to bring the spirit of reggae to Ocean City,” said Wendy DiBuo, Owner of Crawl Street Tavern. “Our goal is to create an immersive experience that celebrates the essence of this iconic genre, while providing an unforgettable summer getaway for our guests.”

Inside Crawl Street Tavern

In addition to captivating performances, Crawl Street Tavern will offer refreshing drinks to perfectly complement the island ambiance. Tickets are limited, so grab yours early to avoid missing out on this unparalleled musical journey! Whether you’re a local looking for the ultimate weekend escape or a visitor seeking an authentic Ocean City experience, the Ocean Vibes Summer Concert Series promises to be the highlight of your summer. Don’t miss your chance to groove to the rhythms of rock & reggae – purchase your tickets now at crawlstreet.eventbrite.com and make those Ocean City reservations!

For ticket information and event details, visit us at CrawlStreet.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 30 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

1 COMMENT

