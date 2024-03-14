St. Patrick’s Day: Ocean City’s Unofficial Season Opener Gets Lucky

Ocean City, MD, isn’t just chasing rainbows this St. Patrick’s Day – they’re finding a whole pot of gold at the end of winter! The annual parade, warmer weather, and seasonal businesses swinging open their doors have always been a treat, but this year, the town’s got a four-leaf clover’s worth of reasons to make this the ultimate season opener.

The Parade That Paints the Town Green on Saturday

The Delmarva Irish-American Club’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade isn’t just a spectacle; it’s a full-on takeover of Coastal Highway! Imagine dazzling floats, toe-tapping marching bands, and crowds decked out in every shade of green imaginable. The energy is infectious – you won’t be able to resist a smile.

Spring Breezes, Salty Air & Nearly Perfect Weather

Sure, it might not be full-blown beach weather yet, but St. Patrick’s Day often blesses Ocean City with a taste of the warmer days ahead. Leave the heavy coats at home and feel that fresh sea breeze – it’s the perfect excuse for a boardwalk stroll or a picnic in the sand.

The weather looks perfect for the parade and for the weekend! High of 56 and a low of 50 on Saturday for the parade. As with any season opener in Ocean City, the weather just gets nicer. Sunday is supposed to be mostly sunny with a high of 64 and a low of 46. Neither day looks like there will be any rain, so pack your bags and head to the beach!

Ocean City’s Favorite Spots Join the Party

You know spring’s arrived when Ocean City’s hotspots start buzzing. This St. Patty’s Day, get ready because:

Shenanigan’s on the Boardwalk: You won’t want to miss James Gallagher & Off the Boat cranking out Celtic tunes all weekend long – a jig might just be in your future!

“The St. Patrick’s Day fun doesn’t end with the parade! Head to the 9th Annual Seacrets Irie-ish Music Fest for a massive music celebration. Enjoy a whole day of entertainment with 7 fantastic bands and 4 incredible DJs. Plus, experience the ‘Local’s New Year’ party at 6 PM in the Nite Club with DJ Bobby-O. And of course, savor the flavors of our special Irie-ish Menu!” Anthony’s Liquors: Your one-stop shop for green beer and any other holiday supplies you might need.

Your one-stop shop for green beer and any other holiday supplies you might need. Ocean 1 Hotel & Suites: The Ocean 1 Hotel is opening its doors just in time for the festivities, and you can save big with discounted gift certificates. OceanCity.com is offering a whopping 40% discount on gift certificates to any property in The Ocean City Hotel Group , perfect for booking a stay at Ocean 1 or any of their other fantastic hotels. Stack multiple certificates for even more savings, but remember, there’s no cash back option. To snag this amazing deal and find out more, visit https://www.oceancity.com/product/100-gift-certificate-to-the-ocean-city-hotel-group/. If you’re planning a St. Patrick’s Day getaway, email aneely@oceancity.com to arrange for your certificates to be ready at check-in.

It’s More Than a Holiday, It’s a Launchpad

St. Patrick’s Day in Ocean City is like watching the tide roll in – you know a wave of good times is about to follow. Beach days, boardwalk adventures, and countless nights of fun officially begin with this festive weekend.

Ocean City Doesn’t Need Luck, It’s Got the Goods

So, ditch the winter blues and get your green on! Ocean City is ready to welcome you with a lively parade, a hint of sunshine, and the start of an unforgettable season.