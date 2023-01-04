60.2 F
Art LeagueArts & CultureNewsPress Releases

“Force of Nature” Exhibit at Ocean City Center for the Arts Explores the Power and Beauty of Weather

By Anne Neely

OCEAN CITY, MD —Jan. 4, 2023 — A new art show that explores the power and beauty of weather is on exhibit at the Ocean City Center for the Arts from Jan. 6-28, 2023. Admission to the Arts Center and the “Force of Nature” show is free and open until 4 p.m. daily.

Courage Leo Karl. Acrylic

With the rise in extreme weather events, the Force of Nature exhibit seeks to highlight the effects of climate change through weather. Artists worked in all media and submitted scenes of stormy skies, heavy snow, heat waves, and other weather conditions as a reminder of the impact of weather on everyday lives and the world around us. Artwork from more than 50 artists who explored this theme is on exhibit at the Arts Center in January.

 

Dale Astera- Davis ~ Mars Surface

“We who live on Delmarva are especially conscious of the weather, be it the threat of hurricanes, flooding, and nor’easters,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City. “The weather affects our watermen, our farmers, our tourism industry – everything we do every day here on our fragile peninsula. This exhibit hopes to shine a spotlight on how the weather and ultimately climate change impacts us. We encourage everyone to come and see this show.”

Damiana Colley~Ashes Of Midsummer

“For those who have never visited the Arts Center, there is so much to see and do here,” Thaler continued. “Admission is free, and we are open every day. Bring the family.” 

Mary D Noel ~ It’s All In The Timing

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St. is open daily until 4 p.m., and admission is always free. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

 

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

