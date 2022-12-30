55.5 F
Ocean City New Year’s Celebrations Continue with a Twist Due to Inclement Weather

By Anne Neely

Ocean City, MD – (December 30, 2022): Ocean City officials have made a few last-minute changes to the New Year’s Eve event lineup due to inclement weather conditions predicted for tomorrow, December 31. The New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion beginning at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open, weather permitting, until 11:45 p.m. with fireworks ringing in 2023 at midnight.

The downtown drive-in movies, scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9: 30 p.m. will be moved indoors to the Performing Arts Center. Both shows, Encanto and Top Gun: Maverick, are free; however, seating is limited and will be offered at first come, first serve basis. The downtown fireworks show planned for New Year’s Eve has been postponed to New Year’s Day, at 6 p.m. on Dorchester Street.

“We are happy to celebrate New Year’s in Ocean City with a great lineup of events,” commented City Manager Terry McGean. “Although we had to adjust our plan due to the weather, we are pleased to offer fireworks in two locations and a night of movies in the Performing Arts Center. We are starting 2023 with family fun for everyone.”

Along with fireworks and movies, the Winterfest Train Garden at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center will be open for the last day on Friday, December 31. The train display will be open from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“We are excited to provide two days of New Year’s celebrations in Ocean City,” continued McGean. “Whether you enjoy fireworks and movies on New Year’s Eve or take in the downtown fireworks show on New Year’s Day, we are thankful to be ringing in the new year with our residents, visitors and employees.”

