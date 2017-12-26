We did it. We have — almost — made it through 2017.

For the country, and rest of the world, 2017 was tumultuous, to say the least. But we’re not going to think about that right now. In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were business as usual, and Ocean City remained the same beautiful resort town you know and love. There were a few minor upheavals–at risk of reopening a whole can of worms, remember H2Oi?–but for the most part, life was same old, same old in Ocean City, Maryland. Just the way we like it.

Here’s to reminiscing, and to another great year in Ocean City.

January: Snowstorm!

What better way to start the new year than with a snow-covered Ocean City? The first snowstorm of the winter covered the beach in about nine inches of snow, and gusts of wind reached 25 miles per hour.

February: Love is in the air

Valentine’s Day in 2017, like every year, was most romantically spent on the Shore. Here’s how a few Ocean City-loving couples shared the love with us.

March: Exploring the islands

There’s still a bite in the late-winter air by the time March rolls around, but the off-season is the best time to explore Assateague and Chincoteague. They’re all but deserted, making March one of the best times of year to do some wandering around in peace.

April: Ocean City goes to the birds

If you’re a birdwatcher on the Eastern Shore, April is always the most exciting time of year. That’s when Delmarva Birding Weekend happens, when early migrations can be spotted all over the peninsula.

May: New ways to play in the sand

The beach’s first-ever playground was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony early in the month of May. The playground on North Division Street is complete with three slides, monkey bars, an ice cream stand and a map of the United States

June: Beachgoers bare all

Remember this controversy? The onset of summer saw an issue that was soon forgotten almost as aggressively as it was argued over. In June, the City Council passed an ordinance banning female toplessness in Ocean City.

July: A wake-up call for Assateague visitors

Things were going so well as mid-summer hit, until one Assateague mare died after getting into a camper’s dog food. This headline was a sad reminder to Assateague campers to keep their food away from the reach of wild ponies.

August: Total eclipse of the sun

Everyone in Ocean City was staring at the sky on Aug. 21, when we were able to see the moon eclipse the sun for the first time in decades (with special eyewear, that is).

September: Festival season

As summer winds down, people need more of an excuse to stay in Ocean City. That’s probably why the month of September sees so many festivals, including Sunfest, Bikefest and the Kite Festival.

October: OCtoberfest!

OCtoberfest seems to be getting bigger every year, and 2017 was no exception. There was the beach maze, the great pumpkin race and countless Halloween parties, but most importantly, there were dogs in costume.

November: The beach gets a pick-me-up

Gotta have that sand. In November, Governor Larry Hogan, along with Col. Edward Chamberlayne of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other public officials held a press conference on the necessity of Ocean City beach renourishment.

December: A time to reflect

The last month of the year was somehow just as busy as all the others, with all the traditional Ocean City holiday events like the Christmas Parade and one new event which brought hundreds of cosplayers to the Grand Hotel for a day, the inaugural Ocean City Comic Con. Really, though, December is meant for reflecting on the year behind us and looking ahead to see what the new year will bring, and what can be improved upon. It’s also meant for peaceful walks in the snow and taking a moment to breathe after another lively, exciting and fun year in Ocean City.