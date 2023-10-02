There’s a ton of fun events lined up each year for October and the new Sunfest weekend, but one parade down the boardwalk is an especially howlin’ good time for humans and pets alike: Ocean City’s annual Howl-O-Ween pet parade.
These pictures are from the parade in 2017 and were, unsurprisingly, almost completely made up of dogs. Some showed their Ocean City spirit by dressing up as boxes of Thrasher’s fries or Dolle’s saltwater taffy while others opted for simple tutus or lions manes. The dogs and their owners first convened at North Division Street, where donations were collected for the Worcester County Humane Society, before parading down the boardwalk past the Halloween beach maze and back. Some pups were carried by their owners, others rode down the boards in floats and a few even stopped en route to relieve themselves on the beach–but still, a good time was had by those of every species.
She should’ve gotten the story right I guess. Everybody worked hard on their outfits and beat that heat. We came from 5 hours away just for this because we enjoy it and for her to say it was an All DOG event? Really! Now I see it was re worded but never mentioned the cats nice! I will keep sharing and I hope the comments keep coming. Sorry but my cats deserve time too?
Such a shame that your adorable photos of a fun event are leading to such snarky remarks. Lighten up, folks!
No need to be too “catty” right?
? see that that would be a dog ? That looks like a cat to me ,? For the very intelligent people this would be a crab ,last I checked a hermit crab and 2 cats won a trophy,? And that would be a beer to celebrate the victory to the cats winning
Adorable dogs! I wish I could have gone to the event, sadly I missed it. I’m so glad you covered the event though so I can look through these adorable pictures!
So cute. I especially love the dogs in the batmobile.
All dogs? Stitch & Jynx are cats. Their parents drive from central Pennsylvania to Ocean City every few weeks and participate in all kinds of events with these cats and they can’t even get acknowledged in your article?? “All dogs”… that’s a slap in the face to those kitties parents. Shame on you Kristin.
I did neglect to see the two cats and hermit crab that were in attendance. I never intended to slap any cat or crab owners in the face, just simply didn’t see the other animals with the hundreds of dogs that were about.
I hate to tell your writer but this was not completely all dogs there was 2 sphynx cats in this parade as well and they won a trophy!