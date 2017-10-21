306 Shares Share Share +1

There’s a ton of fun events lined up each year for OCtoberfest, but one parade down the boardwalk is an especially howlin’ good time for humans and pets alike: Ocean City’s annual Howl-O-Ween pet parade.

This year’s parade was, unsurprisingly, almost completely made up of dogs. Some showed their Ocean City spirit by dressing up as boxes of Thrasher’s fries or Dolle’s saltwater taffy while others opted for simple tutus or lions manes. The dogs and their owners first convened at North Division Street, where donations were collected for the Worcester County Humane Society, before parading down the boardwalk past the Halloween beach maze and back. Some pups were carried by their owners, others rode down the boards in floats and a few even stopped en route to relieve themselves on the beach–but still, a good time was had by those of every species.

