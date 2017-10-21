Too doggone cute: 15 photos from the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade
There’s a ton of fun events lined up each year for OCtoberfest, but one parade down the boardwalk is an especially howlin’ good time for humans and pets alike: Ocean City’s annual Howl-O-Ween pet parade.
This year’s parade was, unsurprisingly, almost completely made up of dogs. Some showed their Ocean City spirit by dressing up as boxes of Thrasher’s fries or Dolle’s saltwater taffy while others opted for simple tutus or lions manes. The dogs and their owners first convened at North Division Street, where donations were collected for the Worcester County Humane Society, before parading down the boardwalk past the Halloween beach maze and back. Some pups were carried by their owners, others rode down the boards in floats and a few even stopped en route to relieve themselves on the beach–but still, a good time was had by those of every species.
Pets- Ocean City, MD
Traveling with Pets Navigation Dog friendly hotels in Ocean City When you are trying to decide whether to take your dog with you on your Ocean City family vacation, weighing the costs of boarding with the convenience of having your pet along isn’t too difficult a choice.
5 Comments on this Post
Mindy Hostetler
I hate to tell your writer but this was not completely all dogs there was 2 sphynx cats in this parade as well and they won a trophy!
Teresa
All dogs? Stitch & Jynx are cats. Their parents drive from central Pennsylvania to Ocean City every few weeks and participate in all kinds of events with these cats and they can’t even get acknowledged in your article?? “All dogs”… that’s a slap in the face to those kitties parents. Shame on you Kristin.
Kristin
I did neglect to see the two cats and hermit crab that were in attendance. I never intended to slap any cat or crab owners in the face, just simply didn’t see the other animals with the hundreds of dogs that were about.
Charlotte
So cute. I especially love the dogs in the batmobile.
Rachel
Adorable dogs! I wish I could have gone to the event, sadly I missed it. I’m so glad you covered the event though so I can look through these adorable pictures!