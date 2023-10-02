70.8 F
Ocean City
10 Ocean City-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Halloween
By Kristin

If you’re attending a Halloween party this month and are in need of a last minute costume, look no further. At least one of these will be sure to win you some big $$$ and drink vouchers at whatever celebration you’re attending. And if it doesn’t… There’s always next year! 

A hungry seagull

If you’ve got a pair of tiny children, this makes for a really cute costume. If you’re an adult and you’re going to a party on Halloween, you can simply dawn white feathers and a yellow beak and pick food off of other peoples’ plates all night (you have to remain in character, so if they say anything, just squawk and run away). 

A hungry seagull and Thrasher’s fries via Pinterest

An old time-y beachgoer

Look super cute in a vintage bathing suit and swim cap, or be the guy that walks around with measuring tape and totally kills the mood.

Photo from the Library of Congress

Count Wolf Von Vinderstein

(He’s the animatronic barker who stands in the lobby of the Haunted House and tells you, “your coffin awaits!”)

Here’s how you can be headless on Halloween.

He’s one of the most recognizable characters in Ocean City.

A damsel in distress (or a Knit Wit)

Choose which damsel from the Haunted House you’d like to be depending on the amount of skin you’re comfortable showing (though I’m sorry to say the topless mermaid has been retired). Honestly, the Knit Wit is one of the coolest and most classic stunts in the Haunted House and would make for a great costume — she’s just a kindly old skeleton of a grandmother who knits a giant spiderweb!

The Knit Wit!

Laffing Sal

This, like the seagull, is a great costume for the more socially awkward folk who have to make an appearance at a Halloween party. When someone tries to talk to you, you can just laugh in their face. All you need is a green dress, a floppy hat, red nail polish and a giant pair of shoes.

Laffing Sal in her exhibit – 2000s.

A boardwalk busker

Why dress as Elvis for Halloween when you can dress as someone dressing as Elvis? You could also paint your entire body and clothes gold, or wear a respirator and carry around a few bottles of spray paint, or wear a big hat and give out balloon animals all night long (this will be a hit if you’re attending a child’s party).

One of the Boardwalk’s most recognizable street performers.

A Planet Maze alien (R.I.P.)

Sadly Planet Maze is no more, but if you’d like to be topical and were already planning on dressing up as an alien, just add a golf club to your costume.

UFO optional.

A Local and a Pennsylvanian

Couples costume alert! (Can you tell I was running out of ideas at this point? Because I totally wasn’t.) Fasten a Pennsylvania license plate to your shirt and have your partner dawn one of those OC Local tags. “Tailgate” each other all day, and cut your partner off every time they try to walk into a room. Every few minutes the OC Local should tell the Pennsylvanian to go home, or just casually berate them, at which point the Pennsylvanian should remind the Local with hostility that they’re supporting the town’s economy and without them Ocean City wouldn’t exist and what gives you the right??

Keep the offensiveness minimal and limit the costume to a license plate.

An H2oi driver!

(Okay, I can hear your stifled “booo”s and I promise this list is almost over.) Similar to the Local/Pennsylvanian costume, tailgate your friends and cut them off constantly — while walking, and in conversation. Everyone will love you! Bonus points if your Halloween is really crazy and ends in a trip to the police station. 

This could be you.

Joe Kro-art

The Ocean Gallery guy! If you own a snazzy tuxedo, just add a red bowtie, throw your arms up and yell, “It’s astounding!!!”

It’s almost the same costume as Wolf Von Vinderstein, so you can double up!
