Maybe you’re still looking for something to do this week, but the odds are you’ve got your eyes on the prize, which in this case is the weekend. Sure there are happy hours to be enjoyed this week. Also, there are movies you might want to catch. If we’re honest, though, many of you are like me, sitting in your office and trying to make certain Facebook is regularly updated with your plans for the coming weekend.

And the weekend is all about the turkey.

So whether you’re cooking at home or being cooked for, traveling or battening down the hatches for potential arriving guests or packing to be one of those guests, here are some of the possibilities for Thursday and beyond.

Let’s cut to the chase…

Thanksgiving Day

In case you missed this last week, here are some of our favorite places that are open for Thanksgiving. There are plenty…

There’s something vaguely cynical about the term “Black Friday,” so I’m going with Thanksgiving Weekend. Friday is a major shopping day. Spending the early hours of you-know-what out in front of the Walmart is quickly falling out of fashion, and this year, the potential for frostbite is outweighed only by the notion of standing in line for hours. The theme of this year’s holiday season, and with any luck the foreseeable future, is “Less stuff, better stuff.”

There are opportunities to put that into practice all over the region.

Berlin Arts Night

Berlin, Maryland has been doing the “un-Black Friday” since before it was cool.

Treat yourself to a walk on the beach

Get our, stretch your legs and grab a little air. Maybe take some photos to make people who are not walking off their meal on the beach a little jealous.

Winterfest continues…

And of course, Winterfest continues nightly through the new year. Take the time to treat yourself again or for the first time.