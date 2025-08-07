What are you looking for?
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 7th 2025

FamilyI Love OCOcean City Dreaming
By Anne

Thank you to everyone who made our Photo Friday contest special this week! As always, your entries beautifully captured the essence of an Ocean City getaway, from families having a blast on the beach to exploring the lively Boardwalk and savoring delicious local dishes! 

Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page. 

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Jane Getz for this incredible photo of the dark looming storm clouds which appeared over the Ocean City Boardwalk last week! Congratulations Jane!

Taken Thurs July 31, 2025 around 8pm at the beginning of the boardwalk.
Jane Getz – Taken Thurs July 31, 2025 around 8pm at the beginning of the boardwalk.
Her first trip to Ripley's!
Amber Yashinsky Buehler – Her first trip to Ripley’s!
Soaking up some sun
Breeana Merryman – Soaking up some sun
We love taking advantage of all the awesome photo opportunities along the boardwalk! My four kiddos Amelia Skyla Luka and Axel.
Chelsee Nicole MacEwan – We love taking advantage of all the awesome photo opportunities along the boardwalk! My four kiddos Amelia Skyla Luka and Axel.
Annual cousins OC tradition!! Always a must every summer!
Chris Siwak – Annual cousins OC tradition!! Always a must every summer!
Boardwalk Seagull buddy
Christine Hildebrand – Boardwalk Seagull buddy
Ready to "roll" in Ocean City!!
Christy Mann – Ready to “roll” in Ocean City!!
Embers Island mini golf!
Danielle Bozic – Embers Island mini golf!
Easton – flying high on those OC Vibes
David Rossbach Easton – flying high on those OC Vibes
Sunset in OC
Dawn Renee – Sunset in OC
Enjoying the boardwalk !
Elizabeth Parham -Enjoying the boardwalk!
Cousins enjoying the boardwalk views
Heather Morgan – Cousins enjoying the boardwalk views
Photo Friday Leahnralph Crawford
Leahnralph Crawford
Enjoying the crabs they caught!!
Melissa Fedor Hausmann – Enjoying the crabs they caught!!
Thanks to Parks and Rec for putting on an amazing volleyball camp at Northside Park this week! These girls had an amazing time and had great coaches teaching them
Nicole Renee – Thanks to Parks and Rec for putting on an amazing volleyball camp at Northside Park this week! These girls had an amazing time and had great coaches teaching them
Early Morning Surfing Lesson! What fun!
Patricia Saiia – Early Morning Surfing Lesson! What fun!
Yearly Brother and Sister's Picture..they love Ocean City
Stephanie Trowbridge -Yearly Brother and Sister’s Picture..they love Ocean City
photo Friday Tammy Curl
Tammy Curl
