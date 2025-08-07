Photo Friday Contest Winner August 7th 2025

Thank you to everyone who made our Photo Friday contest special this week! As always, your entries beautifully captured the essence of an Ocean City getaway, from families having a blast on the beach to exploring the lively Boardwalk and savoring delicious local dishes!

Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Jane Getz for this incredible photo of the dark looming storm clouds which appeared over the Ocean City Boardwalk last week! Congratulations Jane!