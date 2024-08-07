60.8 F
Ocean City
Captains Talk with OceanCity.com About The Week and The Weather

White Marlin Open
By Katie Ruskey

This week’s weather for the White Marlin Open has been as wavy as the offshore swells. Captains are having to make decisions based on weather apps, reports, and experience. 100 boats decided not to go out on Monday due to high winds reported, however when mother nature knows there’s a tournament, she liked to throw these captains for a loop. We talked to Captain David Midgett of All In Sportfishing about his decision to take a lay day on Monday in addition to several other decisions he’s had to make with Tropical Storm Debby approaching. 

 

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
