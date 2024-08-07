Captains Talk with OceanCity.com About The Week and The Weather

This week’s weather for the White Marlin Open has been as wavy as the offshore swells. Captains are having to make decisions based on weather apps, reports, and experience. 100 boats decided not to go out on Monday due to high winds reported, however when mother nature knows there’s a tournament, she liked to throw these captains for a loop. We talked to Captain David Midgett of All In Sportfishing about his decision to take a lay day on Monday in addition to several other decisions he’s had to make with Tropical Storm Debby approaching.