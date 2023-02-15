57 F
Ocean City
Whale Deaths Spur Town of Ocean City to Request Immediate Halt to Wind Farm Development – Again.

Press Releases
By Ann

Unprecedented Whale Deaths on East Coast Spur Concern

Ocean City, MD – (February 14, 2023): With news of another whale death on the East Coast, the Ocean City Mayor and City Council are again urging State and Federal officials to halt wind farm development until further investigation. Since 2017, the Town of Ocean City has worked diligently to ensure the proposed construction of wind turbines off our shoreline is done responsibly. Concerning like the unknown effects on whales, other species, such as the Atlantic Horseshow Crab and migratory birds, could be affected.

dead whale on the beach by Allen Sklar
Allen Sklar photographed this whale on the beach at Assateague.

Recently, Congressman Andy Harris of Maryland and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey have called for a moratorium amidst the whale deaths. Whales have washed ashore along the coast in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and most recently, Virginia. In addition, twelve New Jersey mayors have also passed a resolution calling for a moratorium on all offshore wind activity.

wind farm off shore from Unsplash - Yaopey Yong
Photo by Yaopey Yong on Unsplash

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has met with mayors and representatives from several East Coast beach towns. “Like many other officials along the coast, we believe that development of any energy type within our fragile coastal ecosystem must be done in a responsible manner,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “Ocean City insists that all approvals and construction of wind farms off our coast be delayed until all environmental issues, economic concerns, and view shed options be fully explored, and these projects are relocated to more suitable lease areas further offshore.”

As Maryland’s only coastal community, Ocean City supports clean and renewable energy. However, the town remains concerned about the impact these projects may already be having on the environment. “We only have one chance to get this right and this is our chance,” finished Meehan.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

