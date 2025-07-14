Weekly Restaurant Picks: Day-by-Day Guide

Each week throughout the summer, Katie explores the Ocean City dining scene to bring you her top restaurant picks—one for every day of the week. From hidden gems to local legends, Katie doesn’t just name names—she tells you why each spot stands out. Whether it’s award-winning crab cakes, unbeatable happy hours, or waterfront views that steal the show, this week’s lineup is all about flavor, experience, and insider tips you can trust.

Monday – Pickles Pub

Start your week with Best of Ocean City Editorial Pick: Craft Beer Selection! Known for its laid-back local crowd, pickle shots, and live music, this pub is more than just a watering hole—it’s a local institution. Monday nights often bring trivia, DJs, or a relaxed crowd gathering for sports on the big screen. A solid start to the week.

Taco Tuesday takes a wild turn at Guido’s Burritos. This vibrant spot brings the party with oversized margaritas, a zesty Tex-Mex menu, and late-night energy. Whether you’re craving a burrito as big as your head or just want to people-watch along the boardwalk, Guido’s brings flavor and fun in equal measure. And get 25% off your check on Tuesdays!

Wednesday – Spain Wine Bar

Midweek luxury at The Best of Ocean City Editorial Picks: Sunset View, awaits at Spain Wine Bar. Perched on the rooftop of the Cambria Hotel, this elegant hideaway offers a curated wine list, top-shelf cocktails, and modern Spanish-inspired small plates. It’s perfect for date night or a sophisticated girls’ night out, with sweeping views of the bay to match.

What better way to roll into the weekend than with a Guinness in hand and live Celtic rock playing on the deck? Shenanigan’s brings authentic Irish charm right to the boardwalk. Known for its shepherd’s pie, corned beef sandwiches, and ocean views, this pub is a Thursday night staple for locals and visitors alike. Shenanigan’s also won Best Sit Down Restaurant on the Boardwalk in this year’s 2025 Best of Ocean City Editorial Pick.

Friday – Vista Rooftop

Toast the weekend with panoramic views at Vista Rooftop, located atop the Fenwick Inn. With a sleek design, open-air bar, and menu featuring elevated American fare and seafood favorites, Vista is made for sunset dinners and late-night cocktails. Come for the views, stay for the vibe. Fun fact: Vista Roof Top also has a 10pm-12am lite fare menu for those late nights out!

Saturday – Ocean Bites

Fuel up for your beach adventures with Ocean Bites, a casual, family-friendly spot known for fast, fresh breakfast and lunch. Located steps from the sand, it’s perfect for grabbing breakfast burritos, smoothies, or crab cake sandwiches between surf sessions. Saturday mornings never tasted so good.

Sunday – 32 Palm

Wrap up your week with refined coastal cuisine at 32 Palm, inside the Hilton Oceanfront. Known for its upscale yet approachable menu, this spot specializes in fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks, and chef-crafted cocktails. The elegant ambiance and attentive service make it a perfect choice for a leisurely Sunday dinner.

Stay hungry, and don’t forget to check back next week for another round of Ocean City’s must-try dining destinations.