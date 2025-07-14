“Greene” with Envy! The Original Greene Turtle Wins Best of Ocean City: Sports Bar and Wings

Ocean City has voted, and it’s official — The Original Greene Turtle has clinched the coveted title of Best Sports Bar (and wings!) in the Best of Ocean City Awards. A true staple of the community since 1976, this classic, neon-lit tavern has captured the hearts — and appetites — of locals and tourists alike for nearly five decades.

A Local Legend

Located at 11601 Coastal Hwy, The Original Greene Turtle isn’t just a bar — it’s a tradition. With nearly 50 years in the game, it proudly holds the title of the oldest sports bar in Ocean City. What started as a humble 1,600-square-foot English-style pub with just peanuts and a single draft beer has transformed into a full-service bar and restaurant with a reputation that stretches far beyond Coastal Highway.

Founders Mike Holden and Phil Anthony opened the doors in 1976, but it was former employees-turned-owners Steve Pappas and Tommy Dickerson who helped grow the vision into what it is today. Despite the growth, the bar has stayed true to its roots — loyal to the nostalgic ambiance and warm hospitality that customers have known and loved for generations.

Open Year-Round, Open to All

Unlike many seasonal hotspots in OCMD, The Original Greene Turtle is open all year, including many holidays. Whether it’s the height of summer or a quiet winter night, you’ll find friendly faces and cold drinks from 11am to 2am (May–Sept) and 11am to 12am (Oct–April).

Why the Turtle Wins

So, what sets this sports bar apart from the rest?

It starts with the history and the people. Families who discovered the bar decades ago now bring their kids — and sometimes even grandkids — to enjoy the same atmosphere they once did. Many of the staff have been there for 30–40 years, including legendary bartender Denny Ferry, with longtime team members Jean Taylor and Karen Connolly continuing to serve up both drinks and charm. It’s this multi-generational connection, both with employees and guests, that keeps people coming back.

Then there’s the sports atmosphere. With 70+ TVs, The Original Greene Turtle is a haven for fans — showing everything from local games to national tournaments across all major sports networks and packages. Memorabilia from the Ravens, Orioles, lacrosse teams, and more deck the walls, creating an immersive and energetic vibe.

Fun fact? The Greene Turtle was the first in Ocean City to stream ChiveTV, and they now also offer Keno and live standup comedy every Thursday evening in summer (showtimes at 8 or 10pm).

Award-Winning Wings and Elevated Bar Fare

Of course, no sports bar earns “Best Of” status without mouthwatering food, and The Original Greene Turtle delivers with a menu that blends elevated bar food and homemade specialties.

Fan favorites include:

Homemade Crab Dip (served with warm pretzel sticks or on top of fries, burgers, and even chicken!)

Never-frozen burgers with creative toppings like crab dip

Smith Island Cake, Maryland’s official dessert, served by the slice

They’re especially proud of their crab-focused menu items, from the creamy crab imperial to the indulgent Chesapeake burger. And don’t worry — there are gluten-free buns, meatless options like Beyond burgers and crabless crab cakes, and a price range that fits any budget ($10–$40).

With two free parking lots, no outdoor dining to battle the beach winds, and a consistent, reliable presence through every season, it’s no wonder The Original Greene Turtle topped the list this year.

A Toast to Tradition

From its spiral staircase days and draft-beer-only menu to now being one of Ocean City’s most iconic dining and drinking destinations, The Original Greene Turtle remains rooted in its classic, nostalgic, and traditional beginnings — all while staying current with sports, food trends, and customer needs.

Whether you’re stopping in for a Ravens game, a plate of wings, or just a little slice of OC history, you’re not just visiting a restaurant — you’re becoming part of a 49-year legacy.

Congratulations to The Original Greene Turtle on winning Best Sports Bar and Wings — here’s to the next half-century of good times, great food, and even better memories.