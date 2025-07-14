82.4 F
Ocean City
Christmas in July Starts Today at St. Nick’s Mini Golf in Ocean City, Maryland

By Katie Ruskey

It may be summer in Ocean City, but it’s snowing holiday cheer at St. Nick’s Mini Golf! Starting today, the beloved miniature golf course is kicking off its 12 Days of Christmas celebration—and you’re invited to join in the festive fun.

St Nick's Mini Golf Ocean City
Santa will be making an appearance! How do you think he got here?

Come see the snow fall as St. Nick’s transforms into a magical winter wonderland right in the heart of summer. Each day is packed with holiday surprises and cheer for the whole family.

  •  Every child 12 & under receives a free gift just for playing.

  • Santa will be visiting the course each evening, spreading smiles and posing for photos.

  •  Feeling adventurous? Hunt for hidden Santas on the course and score an extra BIG gift!

  •  Plus, every player is entered to win the ultimate prize on July 25th—just in time for Christmas in July.
St Nick's Mini Golf Ocean City Md
Get into the holiday spirit- but in flip flops!

Whether you’re here for the holiday vibes, the snowy photo ops, or a chance to win big, St. Nick’s Mini Golf is the coolest spot in Ocean City this July.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year—in flip-flops!

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
