WATCH: This Week in Ocean City Episode 1
Introducing “This Week in Ocean City” – Below is the link to our new online broadcast! Each show, Logan Dubel and OceanCity.com will bring you the latest local headlines. Additionally, we will spotlight local businesses. This week, our show begins with a look at the Ocean City Council election and messages from each candidate. News of the week includes an update on the OC Christmas Parade, details about the recent Delaware oil spill, and local halloween festivities. The show concludes with a spotlight of Pedego Electric Bikes. Enjoy!