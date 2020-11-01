WATCH: This Week in Ocean City Episode 1

Logan Dubel

Logan Dubel is a contributor for OceanCity.com and a junior at Franklin High School in Baltimore County. He joined the OceanCity.com team in June 2020. Logan has a strong passion for covering the news and its impact on Marylanders. He serves as the public address announcer at Franklin, welcoming fans for Soccer, Football, Field Hockey, and Lacrosse games. Logan is also the news and managing editor for Franklin's publication, The Gazette. In middle school, he launched a live video morning newscast, serving as an anchor, writer, and producer. Additionally, Logan is involved with Franklin's internationally recognized mock trial team. In college, he plans to study broadcast journalism.