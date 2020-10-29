Ocean City Halloween Trick or Treat at Trimper’s

Trick, Treat, or Dance at Trimper’s

Trimper’s Rides hosts ‘Dance of the Undead’ this Halloween Weekend

Trimper’s is dancing alongside all the ghouls, goblins, & gremlins that seek a place to get funky! Friday night, DJ BK is bringing spooky and freaky tunes for all the Zombies as Trimper’s kicks off it Dance of the Undead Weekend with a Zombie Dance Party. Guests are encouraged to dress in any costume, but the best zombie will win a prize that night. Doors open at 4 and the dance starts at 5.

Ocean City Trick or Treat

Saturday all ages should come out for DJ Spin and the Family Costume Dance Party! Many activities that have been happening all October will continue like Pumpkin Ring Toss and Scarecrow Stuffing. For Halloween Day extra activities such as a costume parade, and costume contests for singles and groups will be offered. Best of all riders can Trick or Treat at all the rides for candy and special mementos. Bring your Trick or Treat bags to haul away all your goodies. With over 100,000sq ft, Trimper’s can provide the space for family and friends to have fun in a socially distant environment and enjoy the splendor of Ocean City.

Single & Family Prize Packs Awarded

To win any contest, visitors should stop by Trimper’s Guest Service to sign up. The Family Costume Contest winner will get one family four pack of tickets for the 2021 season.

