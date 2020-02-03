Valentine’s “Specials” in Ocean City Maryland

Valentine’s “Specials” Ocean City, Maryland

Make it Special

It isn’t about Valentine’s THE DAY. It isn’t about finding the best deal on a couple’s meal. It’s about making it SPECIAL. Make Valentine’s Day special in Ocean City, Maryland! Remember that someone that brightens your life. Your love is meant to be cherished. We all should think of ways to show our love and appreciation. Whisk them away to Ocean City and spend time together.

Find a babysitter

Start a social media fast

Leave your laptop at the office for the weekend

{Yes, I know — from the skeptics — this is a Hallmark Holiday. So what if it is. We both know you spend many a day taking each other for granted and going through life in a routine. Even if some company that charges extra for folded card stock is reaping some benefit; you should thank them. We spend far too much time at work, running errands, watching Netflix, raking through social media on our phones, and not enough time looking at each other across a candle lit table.*}

* or sharing a beer at a bar, or laughing over the new Saturday Night Live skit, or walking on the beach together. Insert the activity that would allow you to connect and remind each other what makes the two of you special.

Flowers before Valentine’s Day

Start right now and make your valentine know are thinking of them today! Send some flowers. The card could have a date, time, and location for the next part of the adventure. Remember, make it SPECIAL. We know flowers are a staple gift for Valentine’s, but before February 14th, with a note leading up to the main event, that gives it a new twist. Tell them you are excited to continue to celebrate your love, and flowers are the beginning. {This again is a suggestion like the candle lit table, only you know the best preemptive gift to set the mood, but the end game is time with your significant other in Ocean City.}

What is Special about Ocean City, Maryland on Valentine’s Day

Ocean City always has deals for its visitors. Check them out here. You can find the budget or style of food perfect for your time together. Which means any meal – breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Our readers have shown you the love by recommending their favorite places. Try our “Best of” to plan your Ocean City Valentine’s. With so many options, Ocean City really is a special place for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Special in Ocean City, Maryland – Hotels

Plenty of hotels have packages and bargains that don’t hurt your wallet.

Grand Hotel & Spa

Clarion Resort Fountainebleau Hotel

Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza Hotel

Fager’s Island Hotels

Ocean City Beach at Valentine’s

Winters in Ocean City are mild, and the snow that blankets the sand is usually more of a thin white frosting. True, the brisk winter air keeps the crowds away, but that is ideal when you are walking hand-in-hand. February in Ocean City gives you the space you need to play, talk, run – whatever completes your time here.

Sweets for Your Sweet on Valentine’s Day

Ocean City boardwalk would not be the same if it didn’t offer the scrumptious candy stores throughout. Don’t stop at just one but try as many as you can.

Salt Water Taffy

Fudge

Flavored Popcorn

and more!

All made fresh right here! Even if you don’t have someone to love, you will love the confections made here in Ocean City!

Try: Candy Kitchen, Dolle’s, Fisher’s Popcorn, & Wockenfuss just to name a few!