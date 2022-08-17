82.7 F
Ocean City
Trimper Rides Awarded By The EmPower Maryland Incentive Program  

By Anne Neely

Ocean City, MD – Trimper Rides will accept a check for $47,550 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3pm in front of their 110 year old Herschell-Spillman Carousel. The carousel’s lights and other lighting throughout the park were recently upgraded to more energy efficient LED lights significantly reducing energy consumption by 523,232 kWh. As a Delmarva Power commercial customer, Trimper Rides’ efforts to be more energy efficient made them eligible for the EmPOWER Maryland Incentive Program. Delmarva Power will be administering the “big” check presentation.

“We are proud to be awarded the EmPOWER Maryland incentive through Delmarva Power’s Energy Savings for Business Program. At 129 years old, Trimper Rides is a landmark that needs care and we pride ourselves on our long history, but we don’t want to be stuck in time either. We strive to maintain nostalgia coupled with historic preservation with consideration of environmental implications of our operations. We will continue to make conscientious improvements with responsible restoration as the focus. Incentive programs like EmPOWER Maryland allows us to do just that,” Scott Savage, President, Trimper Rides.

About Trimper Rides of Ocean City

Trimper’s Rides of Ocean City, a 129 year old Maryland landmark enjoyed by generations, is affiliated with Windsor Resorts Inc. which also operates Marty’s Playland and the Inlet Village and employs 200 workers each year. The Board of Directors includes Wendy Delamater, Wendy Dibuo, Bill Hopkins, Laura Minker, Scott Savage, and Chelsea Trimper.

