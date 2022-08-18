National Aquarium invites you to attend first public sea turtle release since 2019

The National Aquarium is excited to welcome the public and media partners to attend the first open rehabilitated sea turtle release since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has been a champion of sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation funding, will be in attendance and available for interviews. Guests and media are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes early. Normal park entry fees apply.

WHEN: August 18, 10 am.

*Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

WHERE: Assateague State Park off of Youth Lot and outside of lifeguard areas.

6915 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin, MD 21811

MEDIA OPPS: Gather photography and video of National Aquarium staff releasing rehabilitated turtle(s). Interviews available with Aquarium staff and Senator Van Hollen.



National Aquarium

