Information provided by the Oceans Calling Festival and the Town of Ocean City.

Here is your parking and transportation guide for the 2025 Oceans Calling Festival to help you plan ahead so you can minimize uncertainty, anxiety and frustration. Remember, “Ocean City is a barrier island with only three ways on and off the island. This means during special events that attract large amounts of visitors to the island; it’s a given that there are significant traffic and crowd issues.

The festival begins at noon each day and ends at 11 PM each night. George Peake, the Director of Transportation Operations from the Town of Ocean City offers his insight,

“By working together with the police and concert event staff we hope we have all made strides to improve our operations to “move people”.

Using our bus system:

Due to major residential developments surrounding our north bus station parking is VERY limited in the area

limited in the area Public Parking at 100 th Street near the library fills up fast

Street near the library fills up fast Convention Center parking is free, and we will be focusing on transporting people from these lots until they are full

The Coastal Highway bus service runs 6AM to 3AM next day; on a daily basis

We are running a shuttle service from/to Park “N’ Ride in west OC and it has free parking. This shuttle will operate during the hours of 6AM to 1AM next day during the concerts

Many will use the outlet mall parking as an overflow

We will be selling bus tickets, including multi-day tickets at the Park ‘N’ Ride facility

For Oceans Calling I have 165 bus deployments scheduled during the three day event; and for Country’s Calling, (a two day event), 100″

Parking

If you are not staying in Ocean City where parking is provided, there are three lots for you to try:

West Ocean City Park and Ride 12848 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, MD 21842

Ocean City Convention Center Parking Lot 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

100th Street Municipal Parking Lot 10267 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

There will be Public Transportation available to and from the festival from these locations. ADA parking is available at all municipal parking lots.

There are no parking options for the festival from N. Division Street south to the inlet.

You can check our Parking Guide on OceanCity.com for the location of other lots. Remember, the inlet lot is closed and there will be no parking south of N. Division St.

Transit

Ocean City Beach Bus: Travels north and southbound along Coastal Highway For the festival, the Beach Bus is running an express route with a reduced set of stops. Please see route map for available locations. When leaving the festival in the evening, concertgoers can walk to Baltimore Avenue to catch the Beach Bus (for northbound access). Northbound buses will be staged on Baltimore Avenue between Worcester Street and Talbot Street.

West Ocean City Shuttle to and from the West Ocean City Park and Ride. The West Ocean City shuttle will transport to and from the West Ocean City Park and Ride lot (12848 Ocean Gateway) and the festival. When leaving the festival, patrons traveling west to the West Ocean City Park and Ride can take a bus from the South End Transit Station (South Division Street) directly to the West Ocean City Park and Ride Lot.



All Ocean City municipal buses are ADA accessible.

Ride-All-Day pass

$4 and allows you to ride from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. on the Beach Bus and 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. on the West Ocean City Shuttle.

Exact cash fare is required – credit card payments are NOT accepted.

ADA Drop-Off and Pick Up

ADA drop off and pick up is available at 1 N. Division St (east of Baltimore Ave.).

Walking or Biking to the Festival

Walking and/or biking to the festival is strongly encouraged. The walk from the North End of the Boardwalk (27th Street) to the North Entrance is approximately a 2 mile walk, taking around 40 minutes. Please remember to walk smart, use crosswalks, and wait for the pedestrian signal. Bike Parking will be available on the beach between 1st and 2nd St. Please remember to bring your own bike locks to secure your bicycle(s)!

Walking/Biking Times – Southbound to the Main Entrance

From 40th St, 55 min walk, or 13 min bike ride

From 30th St, 45 min walk, or 10 min bike ride

From 20th St, 30 min walk, or 8 min bike ride

From 10th St, 15 min walk, or 5 min bike ride

Walking/Biking Times – Eastbound to the Main Entrance

From West Ocean City Park and Ride, 20 min walk, or 8 min bike ride

Bicycle Storage

There will be a bicycle storage area located on the beach between first and 2nd street. Make sure you write your name on your bike and bring a lock!

Hotel Shuttles

Some hotels may be running a courtesy shuttle from your hotel to the festival area. Be sure to check with your hotel for service hours. If provided, hotels will drop/pick up their guests at Somerset Street, approximately two blocks from the venue. Please note these shuttles are different from the Beach Bus.

Ride Share/Taxi/General Drop-off & Pick-Up

The official passenger drop-off and pick-up location for Oceans Calling is located at 409 Baltimore Ave.

The walk from the Ride Share lot to the festival grounds is approximately 10 minutes.

Please keep in mind that ride share demand will be very high after the festival concludes each night with a limited number of drivers. Consider leaving early or taking a stroll along the boardwalk until the rush is over.

Areas south of N. Division Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, so ride shares, taxis, and friends won’t be able to pick you up near the festival site.

It will be best to walk north to 4th St along the Boardwalk and use the crosswalk to cross Baltimore Ave. to the Ride Share lot.

Responsibility has its rewards. If you drink, don’t drive. Decide to Ride. Courtesy of Kona Big Wave.