The #1 Guide to Ocean’s Calling Concert Goers- Know Before You Go

The third annual Ocean’s Calling Music Festival in Ocean City, Maryland is just two weeks away! Here are seven tips guaranteed to make your concert experience everything you wanted and more.
1Secure and Activate Your Wristband Now
Wristbands have been mailed out to all ticket-holders. Once you have them, be sure you go to the Oceans Calling site to register them. If you didn’t get tickets before they sold out, there are still tickets available through the “Verified Resale” links on the Oceans Calling website.
Wristbands are NOT transferable
Wristbands are not transferrable from person-to-person and there’s a $20 cost to replace it if lost. Slide your wristband on ahead of time and secure it tightly so it doesn’t slip off. It’s your ticket into the concert and must be scanned on the way out as well. No exceptions!
Add Your Credit Card to Go Cashless with your Wristband
Cashless is the way to go in this type of venue. Register your wristband here and add your credit card so that you don’t need to worry about lugging your wallet out each time you want to purchase something. Ocean’s Calling is also offering a $10 credit for the first 2,000 people who activate their wrist band with a Chase credit card!
Here’s how to register for Cashless:
- Activate your wristband and register your account with your Chase credit/debit card, or any other credit/debit card. Then set a required PIN for security.
- During the festival, order at any food, drink, merch, or vendor and let them know you’re paying with your wristband.
- Tap your wristband, enter your PIN, and you’re done!
If you do not register your wristband, cash is still an option for payments.
2Plan How to Get There
Getting to and from the concert safely is Ocean City’s number one priority. Ocean City offers various routes of transportation to do just that. Remember, the doors open to the festival grounds every day at noon and the music starts every day at 12:30 pm.
3Land Transportation
All you need to navigate the buses, parking lots, and other land transportation is the Oceans Calling Festival 2025: Parking & Transportation Guide. Remember, that “Ocean City is a barrier island with only three ways on and off the island. This means during special events that attract large amounts of visitors to the island; it’s a given that there are significant traffic and crowd issues.”
George Peake, the Director of Transportation for the Town of Ocean City offers some tips and insight:
Using our bus system:
-
- Due to major residential developments surrounding our north bus station parking is VERY limited in the area
- Public Parking at 100th Street near the library fills up fast
- Convention Center parking is free, and we will be focusing on transporting people from these lots until they are full
- The Coastal Highway bus service runs 6AM to 3AM next day; on a daily basis
- We are running a shuttle service from/to Park “N’ Ride in west OC and it has free parking. This shuttle will operate during the hours of 6AM to 1AM next day during the concerts
- Many will use the outlet mall parking as an overflow
- We will be selling bus tickets, including multi-day tickets at the Park ‘N’ Ride facility
- For Oceans Calling I have 165 bus deployments scheduled during the three day event; and for Country’s Calling, (a two day event), 100
Coming from over the Route 50 Bridge? Frontier Town also offers a shuttle that runs approximately every 2 hours. In addition, the bus station just outside of town across from the outlets will be coming in over the bridge as well.
4Water Transportation
Saltwater Adventures is offering a boat taxi service to and from Ocean’s Calling. Saltwater Adventures has teamed up with OC Bay Hopper, Go With The Flow and Liquid Tiki to provide the best and most convenient way to get into downtown OC for the music festivals,
with multiple pick up locations in Ocean City, Ocean Pines and West Ocean City.
Ocean City, 118th street and the convention center. Ocean Pines, the Yacht Club. In West O, Harborside Restaurant and Pier 23 (Go with the Flow, Salty Siren).Running from 8:30am- midnight or just after all 3 days. They will drop you off at either the Angler Restaurant or the new Oyster & Scales Restaurant. Find out more here.
5
How Can Your Hotel Help?
Hotel Shuttles: Some hotels may offer courtesy shuttles (drop-off at Somerset St., two blocks from the venue). Check with your hotel.
6Label Your Bicycle
If you were there last year, you know what I mean. Hundreds of bicycles are neatly lined up on bike racks that the city provides just north of the concert entrance. If you want to find your bicycle fast, make it visibly different than all the others. Make sure to bring your own locks and only use the offered bike racks. Bicycle is by far one of the safest and quickest ways to get to and from Ocean’s Calling.
Safety Note: If you do chose to cycle down to the concert, please be mindful of vehicle traffic and stay in bicycle lanes when you can. Traffic lights and cross walks are to be followed.
7Bring Only Necessities
Who wants to lug around a bunch of stuff you don’t need. Bring only the bare necessities- wrist band to get in, phone to take all the selfies, and keys to get yourself back in your house. Blankets are allowed for concert goers to spread out in the sand and you can always tie your sweatshirt around your waist. (If you register your wristband with your credit card as mentioned above, it’s one less thing to carry.)
Making sure to bring your cell phone is an important step in preparing for Ocean’s Calling. In case of important announcements, concert goers will be able to receive information quickly via various news outlets.
If you are bringing in a bag, smaller ones (6″by 9″ or smaller) are allowed. If it’s a larger bag (12″x6″x12″) it must be clear.
8Plan a Meet Up Spot Before Hand
There are charging stations set up for cellphones, but we all know no one wants to stand there and wait. If your cellphone does die, have a planned meet up spot for you and your friends to go to in case you can’t get ahold of each other.
9Food Options
There is a lot of food from the Boardwalk shops which are all inside the footprint of the Oceans Calling Festival for 2025. There are also food vendors on the beach by the stages.
10Plan to Have a Good Time While Also Being Responsible
We all want to have a good time. Everyone wants to sing along to their favorite band, eat some great food, have a few drinks (or not). The most important thing is that everyone has a good time while also being safe. OceanCity.com wishes everyone a great concert and we can’t wait to see everyone there.