The #1 Guide to Ocean’s Calling Concert Goers- Know Before You Go

Wristbands have been mailed out to all ticket-holders. Once you have them, be sure you go to the Oceans Calling site to register them. If you didn’t get tickets before they sold out, there are still tickets available through the “Verified Resale” links on the Oceans Calling website.

Wristbands are NOT transferable

Wristbands are not transferrable from person-to-person and there’s a $20 cost to replace it if lost. Slide your wristband on ahead of time and secure it tightly so it doesn’t slip off. It’s your ticket into the concert and must be scanned on the way out as well. No exceptions!

Add Your Credit Card to Go Cashless with your Wristband

Cashless is the way to go in this type of venue. Register your wristband here and add your credit card so that you don’t need to worry about lugging your wallet out each time you want to purchase something. Ocean’s Calling is also offering a $10 credit for the first 2,000 people who activate their wrist band with a Chase credit card!

Here’s how to register for Cashless:

Activate your wristband and register your account with your Chase credit/debit card, or any other credit/debit card. Then set a required PIN for security. During the festival, order at any food, drink, merch, or vendor and let them know you’re paying with your wristband. Tap your wristband, enter your PIN, and you’re done!

If you do not register your wristband, cash is still an option for payments.