OCEAN CITY, MD – (September 7, 2018): With Hurricane Florence posing a possible threat to the Atlantic, the Town of Ocean City is reminding residents and property owners that families should take time to prepare before a disaster occurs. National Preparedness Month (NPM), which is celebrated each September, is a great reminder that different types of disasters and emergencies happen in communities across the country.

“As we enter the height of hurricane season, there are a few key steps that every household can take to be better prepared for natural disasters,” said Joseph Theobald, Emergency Services Director for the Town of Ocean City. “By taking a few simple steps – creating a disaster supply kit, making a family communication plan and staying informed – citizens can help make preparedness a priority in the community.”

In addition to having a disaster supply kit and family communications plan, emergency management officials urge the importance of staying informed. The Town of Ocean City posts storm related information before, during and after a storm occurs, on various websites, social media outlets and through the Emergency Alert system.

In an effort to keep citizens informed, the Town of Ocean City posts information on various websites, social media outlets and through the Emergency Alert system, including the following outlets:

City Wide Emergency Alerts: Citizens can sign up for emergency alerts by visiting: http://oceancitymd.gov/enews and subscribing to “City Wide Emergency Alerts.”

Town of Ocean City Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ TownOfOceanCity

Town of Ocean City Twitter: @townofoceancity

Town of Ocean City website: www.oceancitymd.gov

FM Advisory Radio Station – 99.5

Town of Ocean City Access Channels 4 & 15

Emergency Management Hotline: 410-723-6666

Remember, disasters don’t plan ahead, but you can! For more information regarding National Preparedness Month, please visit: https://www.ready.gov.