Ocean City Hotel Guide: The 10 top-searched hotels in Ocean City

If you’re planning a vacation in Ocean City and don’t know where to book your room, the sheer amount of options available in town can be overwhelming. Especially if you’ve, say, never even been to Ocean City before and don’t know the difference between oceanfront and bayside lodging (oceanfront = beach and sometimes Boardwalk access, bayside = boater-friendly, pretty sunset views) or downtown vs. North vs. West Ocean City (for the record, most of the top-searched hotels are downtown and midtown).

These are the top-searched hotels in Ocean City. What do you think — are these rightfully the 10 most popular hotels, according to the search engines? Join the conversation and let us know who you think should be on the list!

That’s not to say that smaller, lesser-known accommodations can’t be phenomenal… In fact, more often than not, they are. Maybe next time we’ll find away to uncover the top 10 least-searched hotels in Ocean City and let you know what we think about them…

Follow the links below for more information on each hotel.

Grand Hotel & Spa The Grand Hotel is the perfect place for families, couples, and wedding parties. It is located on the Boardwalk at 21st Street so you have easy access to all the downtown Ocean City activities while being far enough away to escape the crowds if you want to.

Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites Located on the northern end of the boardwalk, the Dunes Manor Hotel is a unique place to stay modeled after the grand style of Ocean City’s Victorian Era. All guestrooms are oceanfront with a balcony and a beautiful ocean view, and like the beach, the iconic Ocean City boardwalk is just steps away.

The Flamingo Motel The family-run Flamingo Motel is steps from the beach on 31st Street and boasts indoor and outdoor pools, in addition to a variety of suites and efficiencies with kitchenettes, perfect for families.

The Carousel Hotel The Carousel Hotel on 118th Street oceanfront is as family friendly as they come. With an indoor pool, an outdoor pool and a kiddie pool, an ice rink, fitness center and sauna, and live entertainment, there is plenty to keep the whole family busy.

Castle in the Sand Hotel On 37th Street oceanfront in Ocean City, Maryland, the Castle in the Sand Hotel is a family-owned and family-friendly hotel since 1958 that boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool, easy beach access and a perfect location: The Castle is the closest oceanfront hotel to the Ocean City Convention Center, and is also just a stone’s throw away from some of the top Ocean City restaurants, entertainment, activities and the iconic Boardwalk.

Days Inn Oceanfront Hotel The Days Inn is an oceanfront hotel located on 23rd Street on the Ocean City Boardwalk, located just steps away from some of Ocean City’s finest restaurants, shopping and amusements. The Days Inn Oceanfront Hotel features two outdoor pools, recently updated rooms, efficiencies and suites, kitchen amenities and free Wifi.

The Comfort Inn The Comfort Inn Boardwalk Hotel on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City is an oceanfront hotel located right on the famous Ocean City Boardwalk. It’s just steps away from the beach, all kinds of watersports activities, entertainment and all the fun that downtown OC has to offer.

Crystal Beach Hotel Located on the Boardwalk at 25th Street, Crystal Beach is an oceanfront hotel that features an outdoor pool and a variety of rooms to suit every family’s budget. Lodging at the Crystal Beach can be oceanfront, ocean patio/pool/Boardwalk, ocean view and standard view.

Hilton Oceanfront Suites A sophisticated, family-freindly choice among hotels in Ocean City, Maryland. Prepare to be rejuvenated and to rediscover the true meaning of “ahhh” at the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites.