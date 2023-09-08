Town of Ocean City Closing the Inlet Parking Lot, 9/10-10/8

Summer break may be ending but the Town of Ocean City has big events scheduled which will affect the inlet parking lot as well as the municipal lot at N. Division Street. The Inlet Parking Lot will be closed for public parking from Sunday, September 10th until Sunday, October 8, 2023, to accommodate several upcoming events. The N. Division Street lot will only be closed during Oceans Calling.

Upcoming Events That Will Use the Parking Lot

Ocean City Bike Fest Closures (9/10 – 9/17)

The Inlet Lot will be hosting several large events during the month of September and October. The first event will be OC BikeFest. While OC BikeFest is scheduled to occur from September 13th through September 17th, the promoters will start setting up the concert and vendor area on Sunday, September 10th. During the event, OC BikeFest will have limited motorcycle-only parking in the Inlet Lot. Parking spaces will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Oceans Calling Closures

(Inlet Lot 9/18-10/4 and Municipal Lot at North Division Street 9/20-10/4)

As OC BikeFest begins to break down its event, the Inlet Lot will transition right into setting up for the Oceans Calling Festival. In addition, the Municipal Parking Lot at North Division Street will be closed from Wednesday, September 20th until approximately Wednesday, October 4th to accommodate the set-up and breakdown and will serve as part of the concert footprint area. The Oceans Calling Festival will take place from September 29th through October 1st.

Endless Summer Cruising’ Closures (10/5-10/8)

After the Oceans Calling Festival, the Inlet Parking Lot will transition over to the Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event. The Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event is scheduled for Thursday, October 5th through Sunday, October 8th. Vehicles participating in the Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event will be permitted to park in the Inlet Parking Lot from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The promoter would like to remind participants that the Inlet Parking lot fills up quickly on Friday and Saturday, therefore being in the parade does not guarantee parking in the Inlet. The Inlet Lot Parking will be available to the public after 5 p.m. each day during this event. The Inlet Lot will resume normal operations after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Alternative Parking Options

There are several alternatives for municipal and street parking during the Inlet Lot closure. If you plan to attend one of these events or take a stroll on the Boardwalk, visit our website to learn about our parking options. Parking information available here: https://www.oceancity.com/parking/

The Ocean City Inlet Lot will be closed to public parking from Sunday, September 10 until Sunday, October 8, 2023. The lot will re-open to the public after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 8th.

Plan for Congestion

The downtown area is expected to be congested over the next several weeks with lots of great events happening. Plan to leave early and stay a little later to avoid traffic congestion. Parking will be limited, especially during the Oceans Calling Festival. The Ocean City Beach Bus is a great alternative to trying to find parking in the busy downtown area.

You can also hang out at one of the many Ocean City restaurants or bars. Check out the many dining and drinking options here in Ocean City.