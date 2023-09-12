Ocean City Special Event Zone:  Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Sunday, September 24, 2023

Historically, the “Pop-up Rally” car event occurs near the end of September. In anticipation of the possibility of the event coming back to Ocean City, all roads within the Town of Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone beginning Tuesday, September 19, 2023, through Sunday, September 24, 2023.

While the event appears to have moved on from calling Ocean City its home, the Ocean City Police Department and the Town of Ocean City want to ensure our residents and visitors that we remain vigilant and proactive to ensure the Town is a safe and welcoming destination. The “Pop-up Rally” is a car meet/show driven by social media rather than an organized event with a designated promoter. Therefore, the eventcan occur whenever and wherever they are promoted on social media. The Ocean City Police Department will continue to monitor social media along with having a presence on our roadways.

Slower Speed Limits and Increased Fines for Violations

The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The maximum speed limit in Ocean City will be 30 mph. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.

Significant Police Presence

During this time frame, citizens should expect to see a significant police presence within the Town of Ocean City. Officers will strictly enforce all traffic laws. If the event does occur, residents and visitors can expect some traffic congestion, and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the weekend.

Walk Smart!

Spectators are urged to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and should not incite the spinning of wheels or “burn-outs” by motorists. Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers and enforce the violations with the driver. Further, with high pedestrian traffic expected, pedestrians are urged to Walk Smart! and always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. Wait for the signal to change, and be sure drivers see you while crossing.