83.6 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

Ocean City Special Event Zone:  Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Sunday, September 24, 2023

FeaturedGeneral InformationNews
By Ann

Historically, the “Pop-up Rally” car event occurs near the end of September. In anticipation of the possibility of the event coming back to Ocean City, all roads within the Town of Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone beginning Tuesday, September 19, 2023, through Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Traffic violations during H20i

While the event appears to have moved on from calling Ocean City its home, the Ocean City Police Department and the Town of Ocean City want to ensure our residents and visitors that we remain vigilant and proactive to ensure the Town is a safe and welcoming destination. The “Pop-up Rally” is a car meet/show driven by social media rather than an organized event with a designated promoter. Therefore, the eventcan occur whenever and wherever they are promoted on social media. The Ocean City Police Department will continue to monitor social media along with having a presence on our roadways.

Slower Speed Limits and Increased Fines for Violations

The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The maximum speed limit in Ocean City will be 30 mph. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations.  Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.

Significant Police Presence

Ocean City, MD Police

During this time frame, citizens should expect to see a significant police presence within the Town of Ocean City. Officers will strictly enforce all traffic laws. If the event does occur, residents and visitors can expect some traffic congestion, and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the weekend.

Walk Smart!

Spectators are urged to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and should not incite the spinning of wheels or “burn-outs” by motorists.  Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers and enforce the violations with the driver.  Further, with high pedestrian traffic expected, pedestrians are urged to Walk Smart! and always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. Wait for the signal to change, and be sure drivers see you while crossing.

 

For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, please visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/specialeventzone/

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Town of Ocean City Closing the Inlet Parking Lot, 9/10-10/8
Next article
Assateague Island After Labor Day

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,767FollowersFollow
660SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,767FollowersFollow
660SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND