Top Spots for Family Photo Ops in Ocean City

You can’t leave from vacation without having one good family photo to show everyone back home! In preparation for the summer of 2019, which we know will be fantastic, here are a few ideas for family photos (or selfies) in Ocean City.

Obviously, no trip to the beach is complete without a picture underneath the Boardwalk arch. But next time you’re seeking something a little more unique for the vacation album or your next Christmas card, strike a post in front of one of these six iconic spots.

The Big Inlet Anchor

The Whispering Giant Sculpture

The Ripley’s Tire

The Postcard Mural

The Beach Patrol Hunk

The Downtown Bus Station