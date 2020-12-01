Top Nine Hotels with a View

1 Shares Email

A Room with a View

Ocean City has many amazing beachfront hotels and resorts for visitors. In turn, these hotels have incredible amenities and offer our guests the best of it all! Not only are there great dining and recreational activities available, but also these hotels offer some amazing oceanfront views from various spots, especially the balcony.

We’ve compiled a list of what we consider (not ranked but offered for your consideration) to be some of the best balcony views in Ocean City. Have you been to any of these hotels and have you seen the awesome views they have?

Here at Oceancity.com, we are offering you a glimpse of the beauty the ocean has to offer with these great views! How do these views rate for you?

Amenities, attractions, and location. These are some of the major factors to consider when choosing accommodations for your Ocean City, Maryland vacation. An awesome view doesn’t hurt either.

The Princess Royale Oceanfront Family Resort & Condominiums is the largest all suite resort in Ocean City. Located beach front, it offers two room suites with fully equipped kitchenettes overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or suites overlooking the large indoor heated swimming pool, hot tubs, saunas and four-story glass atrium. Two and three bedroom oceanfront condominiums are also available.

The Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel faces the ocean and is located up toward Ocean City’s north end, on 101st Street. You can’t beat the views that the hotel, and their Horizons Oceanfront Restaurant, is known for. Here, watch palm trees sway in the wind as the tide rolls in.

Your dream vacation is all on one island at Fager’s Island, and that includes lodging, too. The Lighthouse Club sits on Ocean City’s bayside and offer an atmosphere of privacy and relaxation that’s unparalleled to anywhere else in town. These are not your “standard” hotel rooms.

The Holiday Inn Suites offers luxury directly on the boardwalk. Each over-sized suite features a private balcony and a fully stocked kitchen with residential sized appliances. Guests are invited to take a swim in our indoor and outdoor pools. For the kids, the Activity Pool is filled with sprinklers, waterslides and a lazy river. For great, casual dining, Hemingway’s offers the freshest food with hints of the Caribbean and Old Florida flavors. The beach is directly on the boardwalk, no hastle to find parking since our hotel is located on the beach.

The Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza on the Boardwalk at 12th Street is newly renovated, but the views from its upper-level rooms have always been phenomenal. Here, look toward the Boardwalk’s south end and imagine you’re traipsing the boards with a bucket of fries in hand.

The Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City hotel offers a beautiful bayfront location with stunning views over the bay. Unwind in our spacious suites, step out onto our outdoor balconies and take in captivating views and sunsets of the Isle of Wight Bay. Start your morning filling up on healthy and hearty options at our free breakfast buffet. Enjoy seafood at our stylish Bayview Bar and Grille. You can also order cocktails and light fare at our poolside tiki bar. Active travelers can maintain their workout routine with ease at our 24-hour fitness center. Swim some invigorating laps at our indoor or outdoor pool. We provide complimentary Wi-Fi, separate living areas and fully equipped kitchens for your homelike comfort.

Aloft is one of Ocean City’s newest hotels, located on 45th Street bayside. From their bay-facing balconies you can watch for boaters, jet skiers, beautiful sunsets and the Route 90 bridge just over on the right.

For over 120 years the Conner family has been in resort hospitality in Ocean City, Maryland. This generation proudly offers a deluxe, full-service Boardwalk Hotel with a great view of Ocean and Bay. Park Place Hotel overlooks clean, well guarded, wide beaches and the fun-packed waves of the Atlantic. Best of all, the amusements are only a few blocks away.

Well, we have given you nine amazing balcony views from the some of the best hotels that Ocean City has to offer. What is your favorite balcony view from your favorite place to stay in Ocean City?

Some of our Facebook followers have submitted their choices and pictures as well. Please enjoy!

Honorable Mentions from Facebook Followers

The Atlantic Hotel is known for its history, close proximity to the beach, and wonderful balcony views.

Only a short walk from the Jolly Roger Amusement Park, the Doubletree Ocean City has incredible balcony views of the Atlantic along with amazing amenities to satisfy the needs of all guests!

What do you all think? Please comment and share your best balcony views below!