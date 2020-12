The hotels in Ocean City are getting into the holiday spirit, so we took a peek at some of the decorations which are already up. If you are in town, stop by these hotels to see their festive decorations and get in the holiday mood. Some hotels have a bar or coffee shop offering sit in or carry out drinks and some holiday cheer. There’s nothing like some yuletide spirit to put a positive spin on things.

