Tide Room, A New Upscale Restaurant and Bar to open September 1st at Ashore Resort & Beach Club

The stunning beachfront restaurant is now open for advance reservations for indoor and outdoor dining

OCEAN CITY, MD- August 22, 2023 – Ashore Resort and Beach Club is delighted to announce the highly anticipated opening of Tide Room, a new coastal-inspired restaurant poised to elevate Ocean City’s culinary landscape. The restaurant will open on Friday, September 1st just in time for Labor Day, with live music and other exciting programming kicking off the holiday weekend. Nestled within the new Ashore Resort and Beach Club, Tide Room is the region’s only exclusive beachfront restaurant, featuring oceanfront views, as well as indoor and outdoor dining on the restaurant’s terrace. The 5,800 square-foot restaurant features a 35-seat cocktail bar serving inventive cocktails alongside an extensive wine list. Tide Room brings a new level of dining and nightlife to Ocean City, offering both locals and visitors an inspired dining experience, helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Ronald Marvel Jr.

In anticipation of the restaurant’s grand opening, Ashore General Manager Kane Kennedy said, “The vision was to create a new level of luxury beachfront dining not yet seen in Ocean City. With unobstructed views of the beach and the ocean, Tide Room provides an all-day dining and nightlife experience unlike any other in the area. The setting is unmatched.”

Situated on the terrace level of the hotel, Tide Room is the centerpiece of the resort. Offering a cool ambiance, unparalleled views, a chef-driven menu, and live entertainment, Tide Room is open for breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, dinner, and cocktails. The dining room features beautiful banquettes with unobstructed water views, as well as outdoor terrace seating that directly looks onto the beach and ocean.

Executive Chef Ronald Marvel Jr. brings years of culinary expertise to his new position at Tide Room. With an impressive background as former Banquet Chef at Congress Hall in Cape May, NJ, and Sous Chef at Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michael, MD, Chef Marvel creatively infuses Tide Room’s menu with an elaborate tapestry of rich coastal flavors.

Ashore’s stunning oceanfront location is reflected within each flavorful dish at Tide Room, with a menu focusing on sustainable seafood and classic Maryland flavors. Staples include halibut, blackened rockfish, an organic half chicken, and New York Strip, with starters including mussels, grilled shrimp, and blackened tuna. A Glory Bay king salmon is served alongside basmati rice, black beans and roasted corn and served with a chimichurri sauce, while classic flavors of Maryland are brought to life in vegetable crab soup, a rich medley of seafood linguine, and classic lump Maryland crab cakes. Salads and savory sides round out the menu.

On the weekends, Tide Room offers Ocean City’s most elevated brunch experience. The menu features items like a house-made Monkey Bread with poached rum raisins and a sweet glaze; Crab Cake Benedict made with Maryland Crab Cakes, poached eggs, sautéed spinach, and cheese sauce over freshly made biscuits; and a Chesapeake Mary- Tide Room’s take on a classic Bloody Mary made with a house-made mix and garnished with a bacon wrapped shrimp.

Tide Room’s beverage program features a robust array of cocktails made with fresh ingredients. Tropical-inspired classics include Ocean City’s best Mai Tai, a Mezcal Paloma, while also focusing on original curations such as the “Punch Line”- made with Tequila Ocho Blanco, Campari, Watermelon, and Yuzu, and “Just South of Manhattan” – made with Basil Hayden Bourbon, Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth, Amontillado Sherry, and Black Walnut. An expansive wine list includes labels from around the world, and over 32 varieties of rosé, sparkling wine, and curated selects of white and red wines by Restaurant General Manager Gabriel Berecz. A selection of craft and rotating local beers are also available on tap. Tide Room will host live music Thursday through Saturday nights beginning at 8pm, and a music calendar with confirmed artists is available online here.

Designer Kraig Kalashian, Principial of the award-winning hospitality & design studio KKAD, took cues for the restaurant’s design from the simplistic beauty of the natural world, blended with the calming tones of the sand and the sea. Oceanfront floor-to-ceiling windows are fully adjustable, allowing for all-season open dining and a refreshing sea breeze throughout the space. Tide Room’s beachfront location is incorporated into the design palette, pulling through rich earth tones and reflective surfaces to create a serene yet striking atmosphere. Multiple sections for seating through the bar, lounge, and main dining area offer comfortable places for large and small groups.

Tide Room comes as part of the continued unveilings of Ashore Resort & Beach Club- a joint venture between an affiliate of Certares Real Estate Management LLC and affiliates of Monomoy Property Ventures LLC (MPV) and Highlands Investments LLC. Ashore Resort & Beach Club opened earlier this year, debuting 250 fully renovated guest rooms and suites. In addition to its stunning accommodations and dining options, Ashore offers 14 meeting rooms with 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor flexible function spaces, a Ballroom with 7,500 square feet that can accommodate up to 1,000 people and a Beachside Pavilion perfect for wedding receptions, private beachparties and team building activities.

Tide Room is now open for reservations. To make a reservation or learn more about Tide Room, please visit https://tideroomoceancity.com/. For more information, please visit the resort’s website at https://ashoreresortoceancity.com/ or call (800) 638-2100.

About Tide Room:

