What do the Ravens, Ocean City, and a 50 foot Catamaran Have in Common?

The 50 foot catamaran, The Alyosha, has just dropped a once in a life time opportunity to fellow Ravens fans. And there are only 2 spots left!

Anchors Away!

Hop aboard the Alyosha, out of west Ocean City, for a 2-3 day overnight cruise from Ocean City to Baltimore to attend a Ravens game! Captain Steve Butz, an avid Baltimore sports fan, came up with a genius idea on how to combine two things that he loves- The Baltimore Ravens and sailing.

A Unique Journey up the Coast

Cruise up the coast of the Delaware Bay, through the C & D Canal, and into the Chesapeake Bay. The trip can be booked two to a state room. There are three rooms on board. If you would like to book all three state rooms, you will be able to hand select your itinerary. If you are booking only a state room, Captain Steve will discuss the itineraries with each cabin to decide on the perfect sailing experience for all to enjoy.

What’s Included?

The trip includes 2 nights at a marina on the boat or three nights at anchor depending on your itinerary. Meals and game day tickets are also included in the overall price for booking. Enjoy gorgeous sunrises, dolphin sightings, relaxing conversation, and a big ol’ Ravens win!

To claim your spot, visit Sail Alyosha and gift yourself the experience of a life time.