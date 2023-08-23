73.1 F
Ocean City
What do the Ravens, Ocean City, and a 50 foot Catamaran Have in Common?

News
By Katie Ruskey

The 50 foot catamaran, The Alyosha, has just dropped a once in a life time opportunity to fellow Ravens fans. And there are only 2 spots left!

Anchors Away!

Turn off the motor and listen to the waves lap the boat as she sails along.

Hop aboard the Alyosha, out of west Ocean City, for a 2-3 day overnight cruise from Ocean City to Baltimore to attend a Ravens game! Captain Steve Butz, an avid Baltimore sports fan, came up with a genius idea on how to combine two things that he loves- The Baltimore Ravens and sailing.

A Unique Journey up the Coast

The Alyosha in Ocean City ,MD
You will feel like a celebrity pulling up to Baltimore’s Harbour decked out in Ravens gear.

Cruise up the coast of the Delaware Bay, through the C & D Canal, and into the Chesapeake Bay. The trip can be booked two to a state room. There are three rooms on board. If you would like to book all three state rooms, you will be able to hand select your itinerary. If you are booking only a state room, Captain Steve will discuss the itineraries with each cabin to decide on the perfect sailing experience for all to enjoy.

What’s Included?

3 spacious rooms are available for this journey.

The trip includes 2 nights at a marina on the boat or three nights at anchor depending on your itinerary. Meals and game day tickets are also included in the overall price for booking. Enjoy gorgeous sunrises, dolphin sightings, relaxing conversation, and a big ol’ Ravens win! 

To claim your spot, visit Sail Alyosha and gift yourself the experience of a life time.

 

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.

