Here is the Best of Ocean City® 2023!

Every year, thousands of people visit Ocean City, and every year, we are asked, “Where’s the best place to …” Well, after reading this article, you will know. The winners have been announced, and the prize plaques handed out! Here is a list of the Best of Ocean City®, for everything from pizza, crabs, and chicken wings, to drinks, watersports, sunsets and more. This is the ONLY competition in Ocean City that has absolutely nothing to do with advertising or other schemes. If you see a business on this list, it means that voters on Facebook and on OceanCity.com thought those businesses were the best! There are two winners in most categories, the one with the most votes in our polls, and one voted on by a local editorial team who thought they were worthy of the title.  Read on to make the most of your visit to Ocean City, and to find the Best of Ocean City®!

Poll Winner for Best Fries on the Boardwalk
Seacrets – Poll winner for Best Bar Overall and Best Live Music
Spain Wine Bar – Editorial Winner for Best Waterfront Dining
Shrimp Boat – Editorial Winner for Best Crabs
Shenanigan’s – Editorial Winner for Best Boardwalk Sit-down Restaurant
28th Street Pit n Pub – Editorial winner for Best BBQ
Odyssea Watersports – Poll Winner for Best Boat Rental and Jet Skiing
Longboard Cafe – Editorial Winner for Best Drinks
Harrisons Harbor Watch – Poll Winner for Best Boardwalk Sit-down Restaurant and Editorial Winner for Best Raw Bar
Blue Fish – Editorial Winner for Best Asian
Billy’s Sub Shop – Editorial Winner for Best Sub Shop
Bayside Boat Rentals – Editorial Winner for Best Boat Rental
Baja Miniature Golf – Editorial Winner for Best Mini Golf
Angler Restaurant and Bar – Editorial Winner for Best Happy Hour
The Other One Brewing Co – Editorial Winner for Best Brewery
Anthony’s Liquor – Poll Winner for Best Subs
Pizza Tugos – Editorial Winner for Best Craft Beer Selection
Under the Bridge – Editorial Winner for Best Jet Skiing
The Wrapper – Editorial Winner for Best Boardwalk Stand
Touch of Italy – Editorial Winner for Best Italian
Tony’s Pizza – Poll Winner for Best Boardwalk Pizza
Soriano’s Coffee Shop – Editorial Winner for Best Breakfast
45th Street Tap House – Poll Winner for Best Craft Beer Selection
Tequila Mockingbird – Editorial Winner for Best Mexican
Shotti’s Point – Poll Winner for Best Wings and Best Restaurant that Caters to Dietary Restrictions
Shark on the Harbor – Editorial Winner for Best Seafood
Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli – Poll Winner for Best Carry-out
Riptides at 26th – Editorial Winner for Best Boardwalk Bar
Ripley’s Believe it or Not – Editorial Winner for Best Rainy Day Activity
Ripieno’s – Editorial Winner for Best Pizza
Purple Moose – Poll Winner for Best Boardwalk Bar and Editorial Winner for Best Live Music
Pizza Boy – Editorial Winner for Best Boardwalk Pizza
Pickles Pub – Poll Winner for Best Sports Bar and Editorial Winner for Best Wings
OC Wasabi – Poll Winner for Best Asian
Old Pro Golf – Poll Winner for Best Mini Golf, and Best Rainy Day Activity
Papi’s Tacos – Poll Winner for Best New Restaurant
Park Place Jewelers – Editorial Winner for Best Boardwalk Shop
OC Parasail – Poll Winner for Best Parasailing
Ocean City Golf Club – Editorial Winner for Best Golf Course
OC Explorer – Poll Winner for Best Boat Tour
M.R. Ducks – Editorial Winner for Best Bar Overall
Mother’s Cantina – Poll Winner for Best Mexican
Malibu’s Surf Shop – Poll Winner for Best Surf Shop
Trattoria Lombardi’s – Poll Winer for Best Italian
Liquid Assets – Editorial Winner for Best Restaurant that Caters to Dietary Restrictions
Links at Lighthouse Sound Golf Club – Poll Winner for Best Golf Club
Kite Loft – Poll Winner for Best Boardwalk Shop
Fat Daddy’s Sub Shop – Editorial Winner for Best Carry-out
Fishers Popcorn – Poll Winner for Best Caramel Corn
Fish Tales – Poll  Winner for Best Drinks
Original Greene Turtle – Editorial Winer for Best Sports Bar
Justine’s Ice Cream Parlor – Editorial Winner for Best Ice Cream
Fager’s Island – Poll Winner for Best Waterfront Dinnning
Bonfire Restaurant – Poll Winner for Best All You Can Eat
Dumser’s Dairyland – Poll Winner for Best Ice Cream
Dolle’s Candyland – Editorial Winner fro Best Boardwalk Candy
Crabcake Factory USA – Poll Winner for Best Happy Hour, Best Seafood and Best Crabcakes
Crab Bag – Poll Winner for Best Crabs
Bull on the Beach – Poll Winner for Best BBQ
Candy Kitchen – Poll Winner for Best Boardwalk Candy
Chauncy’s Surf-o-Rama on 54th – Editorial Winner for Best Surf Shop
Coins – Editorial Winner for Best Crabcakes
Bayside Skillet – Editorial Winner for Best Brunch
Barn 34 – Poll Winner for Best Breakfast
48th Street Watersports – Poll Winner for Best SUP/Kayak Rental
Alaska Stand – Poll Winner for Best Boardwalk Stand
Ayers Creek Adventures – Editorial Winner for Best SUP/Kayak Rental
Bad Monkey – Poll Winner for Best Brunch

See all this years Best of Ocean City® winners, and vote for next year’s winner here.

 

Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

